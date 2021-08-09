Mahesh Babu's Birthday: 5 Times When Tollywood Star Won Hearts With Romantic Avatars

'Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu' was a top trend on social media as the Telugu actor turned 45 on Monday. Fans celebrated the occasion by marking some of his memorable performances, best scenes, songs and pictures. On the occasion. we look at some of his best performances as a romantic hero.

Pokiri (2006)

Pokiri is also the only telugu film to have created theatre records at 4 states other than Andhra Pradesh. The four states are Tamil Nadu(Chennai), Karnataka(Bangalore), Orissa(Sholapoor), Maharashtra(Mumbai). #POKIRI @urstrulyMahesh #14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri pic.twitter.com/iO0Z2fjjUE — Mahesh Babu Fans 🔔 (@onlymaheshfans) April 27, 2020

Mahesh Babu was on fire in this Puri Jagannadh movie as a local goon killing for fun. However, the actor showed his soft side too when his character Panu falls in love with Ileana DÇruz's character Shruti. Right from the initial moments of attraction to her, goofing up with fun flirtatious lines to protecting her from the goons, he was at his romantic best.

The movie was even remade in Tamil starring Vijay and Wanted featuring Salman Khan.

Vamsi (2000)

20 years for Super Star Krishna gaaru Mahesh babu Namrata medam's " Vamsi" #ONGOLE-GopiTheatre 47 days running Shift Jayaram theatre (50days Celebrations).#2DecadesForVamsi #SarkaruVaariPaata @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/KG2d9SRxZg — Ongole Mahesh FC™ (@OngoleMaheshFC) October 4, 2020

One can say that a romantic flm does its job when two actors working on it fall in love for real. That's the story of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirdokar, a former Miss India and then known in Bollywood, who eventually got married five years later. In the movie, Mahesh Babu displayed the innocence of the blossoming of their love brilliantly while his fiery avatar while dealing with Namrata's character's father too stood out.

Okkadu (2003)

Okaddu is considered one of the turning points in his career that established Mahesh Babu further as action and romantic hero. Paired opposite Bhumika Chawla, his character could be seen taking a big risk by hiding a missing girl in his house. The actor was impressive in expressing his hesitancy in expressing his feelings, singing and dancing with his love and taking a big risk in the climax to protect his ladylove.

Dookudu (2011)

Dookudu is among Mahesh Babu's popular films, and while it is dominant in action, the movie has a heartwarming equation between the lead characters, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Not just does Mahesh Babu spark laughs with his comic timing in the fun-filled moments, him winning her over after initial dislike by asking her father to not be strict with her to eventually marry his love with the family's consent, the actor's romantic side amid intense avatar was loved.

Athadu (2005)

Mahesh Bau's love-filled moments with Trisha are the highlight of this successful Telugu film. The manner in which the former displayed his hesitancy when the latter falls in love before reciprocating her feelings is an interesting aspect of the movie. There are also some fun-filled scenes in the intense action film that leaves audiences in splits.

