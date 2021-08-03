Mahesh Babu's Birthday: Makers Of His Upcoming Film Sarkaru Vaari Paata To Release Teaser

South Indian actor Mahesh Babu is currently busy filming for his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Hyderabad. The actor unveiled the first-look poster of the film on his official social media handle on July 31, 2021. Now, the filmmakers announced on their verified Twitter handle that they will be released the teaser of the film on August 9, 2021, as the actor will ring his 46th birthday. Helmed by Parasuram Petla, the upcoming flick featured Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata teaser to release on Mahesh Babu's birthday

Recently, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata has taken to their official Twitter handle and announced that they will be releasing the teaser of the film on the Maharshi actor's birthday. They shared a short video and captioned it, "6 days to go for the SUPER STAR's ACTION to begin #SuperStarBirthdayBLASTER on August 9th #SarkaruVaariPaata Super @urstrulyMahesh @KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @madhie1@GMBents @14ReelsPlus @saregamasouth". As soon as the announcement was made, many fans and followers rushed to express their excitement in the comments section.

Several of them reposted the video and shared their joy. A fan commented, "Waiting eagerly.. all the very best to '#SarkaaruVaariPaata' Advance happy birthday to super star @urstrulyMahesh", while another one wrote, "waiting" with a string of lovely emoticons. A netizen tweeted, "All the best Anna @urstrulyMahesh from Power Star @PawanKalyan Cults." Another one chipped in, "Superstar blaster coming august 9th."

On July 31, 2021, Mahesh Babu dropped the first poster of the film. The cast and crew resumed filming for the second schedule on July 12, 2021, in Hyderabad. The film is jointly bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. R Madhi is taking care of the cinematography while Marthand K Venkatesh handles editing and A S Prakash is the art director. SS Thaman is the music composer of the film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata release date is January 13, 2022.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was seen in 2019's Maharshi as Rishi. He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru as Ajay Krishna last year. The actor also has Major in the pipeline.

