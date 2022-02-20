The peppy track Kalaavathi from Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's upcoming romantic drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata has become a fan-favourite, scripting various new records upon its release. The leading actors' chemistry, with vocals from Sid Sriram, has made Kalaavathi a chart breaking song, with Mahesh's daughter Sitara also flaunting her dance moves on it.

The superstar's little one uploaded a video of her gracefully dancing to the track, which not only left fans impressed with her skills but also her father, who hailed Sitara as his star. Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar also shared Sitara's video and said she's in awe of her talent.

Mahesh Babu showers love on daughter Sitara as she grooves to Kalaavathi

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, February 20, Sitara shared the brief clip, wherein she grooves to the song wearing a pink sweater and matching sneakers with a pair of jeans. In the caption, she wrote, "My go at #Kalaavathi! This one's for you Nanna". Reacting to the adorable video, Mahesh Babu wrote, "my star!!! you beat me to it.", Mahesh's wife Namrata also shared her video and complimented the little one by noting, "Just in awe... What can I say. Love love love to you my little one." Take a look.

Sitara's video also garnered love and adulation from fans, who dropped comments like "Very nice", "dad's little princess", "The best reel on #Kalaavathi is here", "cutest ever" among others. Sitara's aunt and Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar also wrote, "so beautiful my baby".

The recently released track has been crooned by Sid Sriram, while its lyrics were penned down by Anantha Sriram. S Thaman provided the music for the chartbuster song. The track comes as a part of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the highly anticipated film being bankrolled under the banners of GMB Entertainments, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus. Based on banking scams, the film is helmed by Parasuram Petla. After facing various postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is set to release on May 12.

Mahesh will also be seen in the tentatively titled SSMB28. The film will see Trivikram Srinivas in the director's seat and will be produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainment.

