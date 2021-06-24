Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara’s ‘nursery Rhyme Time’ Is All Things Love; Watch

Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar often shares glimpses of their children- Sitara and Gautham Ghattamaneni's whereabouts on social media. Not only this, but Sitara also has her official Instagram page. On Thursday morning, Namrata shared a video in which Sitara was seen reciting a poem. Her mother enjoyed her daughter's ‘nursery rhyme time’ and wrote, “Nursery rhyme time. 5 n 5 eggs!! Fluffy chickens crackling away. Love love love, my little star,” as she went on to pen hashtags like “Memory Therapy" and "One For Each Day.” Shilpa Shirodkar dropped laughing emojis and wrote, "Shes still just the same," whereas the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives actor Maheep Kapoor also reacted to the video.

A look at Mahesh Babu's daughter's 'rhyme time'

On Father's day, Sitara brought a cake for her dad and wrote, "Wishing the world's best Nanna a Happy Father's Day. Celebrating this father's day with my favourite Orange Coffee Cake." She dropped a video and showed how she painted something special for her father. "Here's a little something I made for my Nanna! Would love to see what you guys made for father's day," she added. The 4-minute video gave a sneak peek into how she painted everything from scratch.

Furthermore, she dropped an adorable video that had photos of her and Mahesh. In her note, she wrote, "He plays with me, dances with me, sings with me, laughs with me, sometimes walks with me. He’s none other than my father and there is no one like him. I love you, Nanna. Happy Father’s Day." Owl City's Not All Heroes Wear Capes played in the backdrop. Mahesh Babu's wife also shared a throwback picture to wish him on the special day. She went on to call him "the king of their castle."

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu's Instagram gives a glimpse of his personal and professional outings. He recently shared his nephew Ashok Galla's debut film Hero's first look poster. Announcing Ashok's entry into the movies, Babu said, "Couldn't be happier to launch the title of your debut film Ashok Galla! This looks super interesting! The Hero journey begins! Good luck to Sriram Adittya and the team."

