Mahesh Babu's Elder Brother & Actor Ramesh Babu Passes Away In Hyderabad

Actor Mahesh Babu's brother Ramesh Babu breathed his last on January 8, 2022, in Hyderabad after a prolonged illness. According to Telugu 360, the last actor had been suffering from liver-related ailment for a while before his death. He was rushed to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology on Saturday, by which time he had unfortunately died.

Mahesh Babu's brother Ramesh Babu passes away

56-year-old Ramesh Babu was known for films including Bazaar Rowdy, Mugguru Kodukulu and many others. His untimely death saw several fans and followers mourn the loss of the star on social media. Ramesh Babu is survived by his wife Mrudula Ghattamaneni and two children and Telugu 360 reported that his last rites will be held on December 9, Sunday. The late star was not only an actor but was also a producer under the Krishna Productions Private Ltd. banner for several films in the Telugu film industry. He first stepped into the world of entertainment with his debut in 1974 with the film Alluri Seetaramaraju and took a back seat from acting in1997.

This news of the late actor's last rights immediately brings to mind that Mahesh Babu recently announced that he tested positive for COVID and will not be able to attend the last rites as he is in isolation. He took to social media on January 6 and announced that he had contracted COVID and had 'mild symptoms'. He mentioned he had isolated himself and was following 'medical guidance'. His statement read, "To all my fans and well-wishers, Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance. Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back".

Image: Twitter/@MaheshBabu_FC, Instagram/@masheshbabu