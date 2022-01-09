Mahesh Babu's Elder Brother Ramesh Babu Passes Away: Film Fraternity Offers Condolences

Mahesh Babu's brother Ramesh Babu breathed his last on January 8, 2022, in Hyderabad after a prolonged liver-related illness. As per various reports, he was suffering from liver-related ailments for a long time. His sudden demise comes as a big shock to his friends and family. And several celebrities from the film fraternity have paid their last respect to the departed soul on their respective social media handles.

Here take a look at several tweets coming from the film fraternity.

Fidaa fame Varun tej extended his condolences to the family and wrote: 'Saddened by the untimely demise of Shri G. Ramesh Babu Garu. My deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanthi!'.Here take a look at his tweet-

Saddened by the untimely demise of Shri G. Ramesh Babu Garu.

My deepest condolences to the family.



Om Shanthi!🙏🏽 — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) January 8, 2022

Anil Ravipudi is an Indian film director and screenwriter who works in Telugu cinema. He made his directorial debut with a comedy like Pataas. He expressed his grief on the actor's sud

den demise and wrote: 'Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #RameshBabu garu My heartfelt condolences to @urstrulyMahesh garu and family. Om Shanti'.Here take a look :

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #RameshBabu garu



My heartfelt condolences to @urstrulyMahesh garu and family.

OM shanti 🙏 — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) January 8, 2022

Ramesh Varma is an Indian film Director and Writer, who has worked predominantly in the Telugu movie industry. Ramesh has worked in popular movies like Rakshasudu 2, Vasta Nee Venuka. He shared a throwback picture of Ramesh Babu wrote: 'Shocked to hear this, Ramesh Babu garu was no more Condolences to Krishna Garu, Mahesh babu Garu & entire family. Om Shanti'.Here take a look at his tweet :

Shocked to here this, Ramesh Babu garu was no more 💔



Condolences to Krishna garu, mahesh babu garu & entire family.



Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/k4H7Q2szU7 — Ramesh Varma (@DirRameshVarma) January 8, 2022

Gopichand Malineni is an Indian film director and writer who works in Telugu Cinema. He made his directional debut in 2010 with a Telugu action comedy film Don Seenu starring Ravi Teja and Shriya Saran as leads. He wrote: 'Extremely Saddened to hear this News Rip Ramesh Babu Gaaru Strength to his Family & Friends.' Here take a look at his tweet-

Extremely Saddened to hear this News

Rip Ramesh Babu Gaaru 🙏

Strength to his Family & Friends — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) January 8, 2022

Popular south actor Nithiin who has worked in films like Rang De, Ishq tweeted-'Saddened to know about the untimely demise of G. Ramesh Babu Garu. May his soul rest in peace. Sending my deepest condolences to his family.' Here take a look at the tweet-

Saddened to know about the untimely demise of G. Ramesh Babu Garu. May his soul rest in peace.

Sending my deepest condolences to his family.. — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) January 8, 2022

Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri.Krishna garu ,@urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 9, 2022

Ramesh Babu's last rites

56-year-old Ramesh Babu was known for films including Bazaar Rowdy, Mugguru Kodukulu and many others. His untimely death saw several fans and followers mourn the loss of the star on social media. His last rites might take place today in the presence of his close friends and family.

For the unversed, actor Mahesh Babu recently tested positive for coronavirus and is in home isolation and due to this, he might not be able to attend the last rites of the late actor.

IMAGE:TWITTER@MAHESHBABU_FC