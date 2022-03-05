Mahesh Babu's Fans Hail Him As He Steps In For A Noble Cause In Hyderabad; Pics Inside

Mahesh Babu is not only known for his extraordinary work in films but is also famous for his selfless philanthropic deeds. The actor has now launched the Pure Little Hearts Foundation at the Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute in Hyderabad on Saturday and pictures from his visit surfaced online Several fans and followers have taken to social media to hail the actor for this noble cause.

All about Mahesh Babu's foundation

The popular Telugu actor launched the Pure Little Hearts Foundation on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The foundation lends a helping hand to children who suffer from congenital heart diseases, which are usually detected at the time of a child's birth. These are diseases that have an impact on the normal functioning of the heart and their treatment can be heavy on the pocket. According to several fan pages on social media, the actor mentioned at the launch event that children have always been close to his heart and that he is happy to provide the help he can through the Mahesh Babu foundation. He mentioned that 'tiny hearts deserve the greatest care' as he spoke about his willingness to help those in need.

Pictures of Mahesh Babu from Pure Little Hearts Foundation launch

Several netizens took to their social media accounts to hail the actor for his work as they shared glimpses of him from the Pure Little Hearts Foundation launch. He was seen gifting a young child a football as he planted a kiss on the top of his head and pictures from that heartwarming moment surfaced online. He was also seen posing with a board with the name of his foundation alongside a doctor and a fan called it 'Superb'. Fans also called him a 'real hero' even off the screen as a picture of him meeting a patient at the hospital in Hyderabad made its way online.

Mahesh Babu's films

The popular Telugu actor is well known for his hit films including Sarileru Neekevvaru, Maharshi, Brahmotsavam and many more. He will soon be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will hit the big screens on May 12, 2022. He will be seen taking on a lead role alongside Keerthy Suresh and fans are eager to see the duo in the much-awaited romantic flick.

