Mahesh Babu's Father Krishna Admitted To Hospital Following Cardiac Arrest

Actor Mahesh Babu's father and former actor-filmmaker Krishna was rushed to the Continental Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday for cardiac-related health issues and his condition was stated to be critical. Krishna (aged about 80 years) was brought to the emergency department of the hospital at 1.15 AM on Monday in cardiac arrest, doctors said. CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was performed immediately and he was shifted to the ICU for treatment and observation, they said.

According to PTI, Krishna's condition was critical and he was being treated on a ventilator. An expert, multi-disciplinary team of doctors was closely monitoring his condition, they said, adding that his family members have been informed about his condition accordingly.

Reports suggest that Krishna will be monitored for the next 24 hours before any decision on his discharge is taken. Meanwhile, several media reports suggest that the veteran actor is stable.

Veteran actor Krishna Ghattamaneni is known for his legendary work in Telugu cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1965 film Tene Manasulu and received a lot of praise for his performance. He has played various roles in movies across different genres, including drama, western, action, spy, mythological and historical. Throughout his 3-decade-long illustrious acting career, he has acted in over 300 films. His last outing was the 2016 Telugu film Sri Sri.

Mahesh Babu shares a close bond with his actor-filmmaker father. He often shares pictures with him on his social media and reveals how his father is his biggest inspiration. On the occasion of Father's Day, Mahesh Babu shared a candid picture with his father in which the two shared smiles. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "You led by example and showed me what it means to be a father.. I wouldn't be who I am without you.. Happy Father's Day Nanna!"

Earlier this year, Mahesh Babu lost his mother, Indira Devi. Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Balakrishna, NTR, among others had expressed their condolences on social media.

Days after Indira Devi's death, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar paid her tribute to her late mother-in-law by penning an emotional note on Instagram. She shared a family picture, which did not have Indira Devi, and penned how they are missing her. The former actor wrote, "Life comes a full circle as they say... and this now is my circle of life! Love you mamaiyya garu.. You're one of a kind and we're blessed to have you in our lives.." She continued, "I know mummy would normally be in this family frame but from now on she will live on in our hearts and we will celebrate her every single day till we are on this side of the world. We know she's here protecting our family.. Love love and more love to you Mummy."

