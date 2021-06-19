Mahesh Babu's Instagram Is A Treasure Trove Of Love For His Children; Have A Look

Indian actor, Mahesh Babu, is currently awaiting the release of two upcoming films namely, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Major. The actor has appeared in a number of projects over the course of his career and has received several accolades. Apart from being an actor, Mahesh Babu is also a doting father to two beautiful children whom he loves very much.

The actor has often featured his adorable children on his Instagram, on special occasions, and more. Mahesh Babu's family consists of his wife and former actress, Namrata Shirodkar, and two children, namely his son Gautam and daughter Sitara. Here's a look at some of Mahesh Babu's photos featuring his adorable children on Instagram -

A look at Mahesh Babu's photos featuring his children

The Mirror Selfie

During the lockdown in 2020, Mahesh Babu like all others in India spent a lot of quality time at home with his family. The actor shared a post with his daughter Sitara, featuring a picture of the two of them taking a mirror selfie. Babu shared it with the caption, "Finding our reflections!! Mastering the mirror selfie with @sitaraghattamaneni".

Sitara's turns 8!

On the occasion of his daughter Sitara's 8th birthday, Mahesh Babu shared an adorable video featuring the little one. The video featured several clips of his daughter, taken over the years. Mahesh shared the photo with the caption, "So fast so 8," adding "I love you like you will never know. Wishing you a very happy birthday Parpi #SituPapaTurns8 @sitaraghattamaneni".

Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Mahesh Babu shared an adorable post on his Instagram handle featuring both his children. The two could be seen sitting together, after the celebrations, smiling for the camera. Babu shared the photo saying, "Celebrate the eternal bond of love, protection and care!! #HappyRakshaBandhan‬ ‪Stay home stay safe".

Gautam turns 14!

For the occasion of his son Gautam's 14th birthday, Mahesh shared two adorable photos of himself with his son. In the first photo, Babu could be seen holding a newborn Gautam in his hands, while the second photo featured the two of them in the present. The actor shared the post with a heartfelt caption saying, "Happy 14 my son!! Proud that you're growing into a fine young man! From Doraemon to apex legends, growing with you has been quite the journey. Wishing you the best birthday ever!! Love you #HappyBirthdayGG @gautamghattamaneni".

International Girl Child Day

For the occasion of International Girl Child Day, Mahesh Babu shared a heartfelt photo of his daughter with a long and loving caption, talking about how proud he was to father a girl. He wrote, "There is no greater gift than a girl child! Proud of my little one, who's trying to create her own little world on her terms. Let your dreams not be ignored, let your voice be heard. Be strong. Fight for what's rightfully yours!! We will make this an equal world! Celebrating my little girl and all the little girls of this world".

Children's Day

Mahesh Babu shared a beautiful photo along with his kids, for the occasion of children's day. The actor could be seen sitting on a chair, with his daughter Sitara on his lap while his son stood behind the two. He wrote, "Endless smiles, fun, love... What you give is what you get. Wishing my two little pillars a very happy children’s day. Love and blessings to mine and all the children of this world. Shine brighter each day".

Merry Christmas!

For the occasion of Christmas, Mahesh Babu shared a beautiful photo featuring himself with his daughter Sitara. The two could be seen sitting on a couch besides a beautiful and huge Christmas tree. The actor shared the post with the caption, "Merry Christmas to all of you! Spread some cheer... Let this be a beautiful day of giving and sharing. Wishing you all peace, love, and joy!"

Image - Mahesh Babu's Instagram

