Mahesh Babu's Kids Sitara & Gautham Remember Late Grandfather Krishna; 'Miss You So Much'

Mahesh Babu's children Sitara and Gautham paid emotional tributes to their late grandfather and superstar Krishna following his death on November 15. The siblings took to their social media handles and shared pictures with Krishna, recalling their fond moments together and mentioning that they'll miss him immensely. The veteran breathed his last at a private super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad, where a team of doctors was treating him following a cardiac arrest.

Mahesh Babu's kids Sitara & Gautham remember late grandfather Krishna

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mahesh's son Gautham shared a photo of him and Sitara smiling alongside their grandfather and wrote, "Wherever you are... I will always love you .. and I know you will too... Miss you Thatha garu...more than I can say..."

On the other hand, Sitara mentioned, "Weekday lunch will never be the same again..... You taught me so many valuable things... always made me smile. Now all that's left is my memory of you. You're my hero... I hope I can make you proud someday. I'll miss you so much Thatha garu.."

Both the children were also present at Krishna's last rites on Wednesday, November 16.

Following his father's death, Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata released a statement that read, "It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen... guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day... but as they say, goodbyes aren't forever. Until we meet again... - THE GHATTAMANENI FAMILY."

Krishna, full name Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna, began his career in the early 1960s and has acted in about 350 films. He was also given the Padma Bhushan for his exceptional contribution to Indian cinema.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @GAUTAMGHATTAMANENI)