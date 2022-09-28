Mahesh Babu’s Mother No More; Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR & Others Condole Indira Devi's Demise

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi recently passed away in Hyderabad because of some health issues. The actor and his family have been receiving heartfelt condolences from not only his fans but also from noted celebrities from the film fraternity. Meanwhile, many celebrities paid their last respect to the actor’s late mother during her last rites.

Film Fraternity offer condolences on demise of Mahesh Babu’s mother

It was recently revealed that Mahesh Babu’s mother passed away in Hyderabad. She breathed her last at 4 am on Wednesday. Numerous celebrities namely Chiranjeevi Konidela, Sharwanand, Jr NTR, Bobby and others took to social media and mourned the loss of the Tollywood actor’s late mother Indira Devi.

Legendary actor Chiranjeevi Konidela took to his official Twitter handle and penned a note on the demise of Mahesh Babu's mother. He extended his deepest condolences, to actor Krishna, brother Mahesh Babu and all the family members. He wrote, "The news that Mrs. Indira Devi has passed away is very sad. Wishing the soul of the Mother Goddess to rest in peace , I express my deepest condolences to Superstar Krishna, brother Mahesh Babu and all the family members." Even RRR fame Jr NTR extended his deepest condolences to Mahesh Babu and his family while adding how he was saddened by the passing away of Indira Devi.

శ్రీమతి ఇందిరాదేవి గారు స్వర్గస్తులయ్యారు అనే వార్త ఎంతో కలచివేసింది. ఆ మాతృదేవత ఆత్మ కి శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటూ 🙏, సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ గారికి , సోదరుడు మహేష్ బాబు కి , కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరికీ నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియచేస్తున్నాను. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 28, 2022

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Indira Devi Garu. Deepest condolences to Krishna garu, Mahesh anna and family in this time of grief. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 28, 2022

Moreover, South Indian filmmakers Anil Ravipudi, Bobby and actor Bobby also mourned the loss of the demise of Mahesh Babu’s mother. Anil Ravipud took to Twitter and wrote, “Extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Indira Devi garu. May her soul rest in peace! Deepest condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh sir and the entire family. Stay strong sir. Om Shanti” while Sharwanand stated, “Saddened about the Passing away of #Indira Amma, May her soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to Superstar #Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh Garu and the family for their great loss.” Take a look.

My heartfelt condolences to Mahesh Garu and the entire family 🙏🏼



Om Shanti 🙏🏼 — Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) September 28, 2022

Extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Indira Devi garu.



May her soul rest in peace!



Deepest condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh sir and the entire family.



Stay strong sir. Om Shanti — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) September 28, 2022

Saddened about the Passing away of #Indira Amma, May her soul rest in peace.

Heartfelt condolences to Superstar #Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh Garu and the family for their great loss. — Bobby (@dirbobby) September 28, 2022

Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh/@chiranjeevikonidela/@jrntr