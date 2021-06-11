Mahesh Babu's Next 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Makers Assure Fans 'their Wait Will Be Worth It'

Bharat Ane Nenu star Mahesh Babu's new movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most talked-about movies in South Indian cinema. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film features Mahanati star, Keerthy Suresh and the fans cannot wait for the announcement of Sarkaru Vaari Paata release date or latest updates. Now, it seems their prayers have been answered as the makers of the movie have taken to social media to announce the latest update on the action movie.

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' latest update

To be released under the production house Mythri Movie Makers, the official Twitter account of the production banner tweeted the latest update on Mahesh Babu's new movie. In the statement, they acknowledged the fans' hype and anticipation for the movie. However, they asked the audience to wait till they make any official announcements on the movie and assured them that it will be 'worth the wait'.

The excitement and anticipation for #SarkaruVaariPaata is in the air! All our upcoming updates will be worth the wait. Until then, Stay safe & Stay healthy. pic.twitter.com/26PH3ENFU0 — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) June 11, 2021

Elaborating their statement further, they wrote, 'We will share updates regarding 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' once the shoot resumes. Till then stay safe and follow all the covid protocols'. The second filming schedule of the movie commenced in Hyderabad in 2020 but was soon halted due to rising cases and government lockdown in the country.

More on 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

Due to the excitement of the fans and no official news from the makers, fans of the star circulated several false rumours about the movie. This led the production house to respond to the untrue news regarding the film. According to the reports from Pinkvilla, the makers of the movie put out a statement admitting that they were not in the position to give out any updates and asked them to wait.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata cast and crew

The Telugu-language action film will feature Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. For the supporting roles, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju have been officially confirmed. The production team for the movie includes some of the experienced artists. S. Thaman is set to compose music for the movie while P. S. Vinod will handle the cinematography of the movie.

