Mahesh Babu's Recent Pictures With Dad Prove Is His A Total 'daddy's Son'

On Wednesday, South Indian star Mahesh Babu took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a throwback picture featuring himself, his older brother Ramesh Babu and their father and veteran actor-director Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna.

The throwback picture comes on the special occasion of Ramesh Babu's birthday. The actor turned 56 on Wednesday. Scroll down to read more.

Mahesh Babu drops a throwback picture on Ramesh Babu's birthday

In the major throwback picture, Mahesh, Ramesh, and their father Rama Krishna can be seen posing together flashing their bright smiles. Sharing the picture, Mahesh wrote, "One of my biggest influences.. he's someone I've always looked up to! Wishing my Annaya a very happy birthday! Health and happiness always."

Many fans and followers rushed to drop lovely messages in the comments section. A fan commented, "Uffff how cute". Another one wrote, "happy happy birthday". A netizen chipped in, "Hero babu". Another one added, "Best actor babu". Several others dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Mahesh Babu's wife and actor Namrata Shirodkar also extended her warm wishes to Ramesh. She reposted the image and penned a sweet note. Her caption read, "Strong, inspiring and compassionate...Here's wishing our dearest Annaya a very happy birthday. Stay blessed always."

This is not the first time that Mahesh has dropped a throwback picture from his gallery. This year on the special occasion of the Teacher's Day, he penned a heartfelt note and dropped yet another adorable picture. As for the caption, the actor wrote, "Here's to the love of learning and growing each day! Thanking my father who taught me to love, to be strong, to have discipline, compassion and humility. Will always be indebted to him and to everyone who's helped me learn and evolve in my journey."

Mahesh, who is quite an active Instagram user, never misses out on opportunities to express love for his family and friends. Earlier, he had dropped a picture and expressed gratitude. He captioned the post, "My real hero.. my mentor.. my idol.. my pillar of strength.. my everything. Proud to be your son. Happy birthday Nana- the forever evergreen superstar. '#HBDSuperStarKrishna.'"

Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh