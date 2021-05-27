Mahesh Babu's Team Refutes Rumours Of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Poster Release On May 31st

Mahesh Babu is the lead actor in the upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. There were several rumours that the Sarkaru Vaari Paata poster would release on May 31. However, his team released a statement denying these rumours. Take a look at what his team had to say about the rumours of the poster.

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata poster will not release on May 31

Mahesh Babu's fans had started a trend on Twitter talking about the upcoming movie poster. Mahesh Babu's team took to their official Twitter handle to mention that these rumours are fake. The statement read that the entire society is having a hard time due to the current circumstances. The makers believed that it wasn't the right time to give out any details or updates about the film. They also requested all fans and the media to not spread any unofficial or fake news regarding the film. All the official updates would be posted by the team on their official account. They concluded by writing, "Till then - stay safe and take care" Here's the tweet from Mahesh Babu's team.

Reactions to the announcement

Fans complimented the team for their gesture during tough times. A Twitter user wrote that they should make it bigger for next time. Fans wrote that they respected Mahesh Babu's decision. Another fan club wrote that it will be worth the wait. A lot of fans also seemed upset about the first look launch getting postponed. A fan wrote that they cannot take this any longer. Here are some of the tweets.

We Will Respect Your Decision @urstrulyMahesh Annaya ❤️🙏🏻 Next Time Mathram 💥💥🔔!!#SarkaruVaariPaata https://t.co/PW9u3vIOVw — Bhupalpally Mahesh FC™ (@BhplMaheshFC) May 26, 2021

The wait will be worth it..



Gattiga plan cheddham next upcoming days 🙂#SarkaruVaariPaata https://t.co/qA3Okrdpaf — Mahesh Babu Fanclub (@SSMB_loyalfans) May 26, 2021

About Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata

The Telugu action film is directed by Parasuram and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh along with Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju. The background music and songs of the film are composed by S. Thaman. The shoot of the film had commenced on 25 January 2021. Sarkaru Vaari Paata release date is scheduled to be in January 2022.

Mahesh Babu's movies

Mahesh Babu's movies like Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Srimanthudu, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bharat Ane Nenu have garnered him immense popularity. Apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the actor will also be seen in Major. He will also be producing the upcoming film.

Image: Mahesh Babu's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.