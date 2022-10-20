Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Dedicates Special Post To Daughter Sitara; 'My Little Girl...'

Namrata Shirodkar is quite active on social media, often sharing posts dedicated to her family members including her husband Mahesh Babu, daughter Sitara and more. The former Miss India recently dropped a video of Sitara dancing to a Hollywood song and also penned a sweet note for her 'little girl'. Superstar Mahesh Babu's daughter, who made her big-screen debut in his latest release Sarkaru Vaari Paata, enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Namrata Shirodkar dedicates a special post to her & Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, October 20, Namrata shared a video of Sitara dancing in a beautiful lilac off-shoulder dress. In the caption, she mentioned, "You will always be my little girl @sitaraghattamaneni." Take a look.

Heaping praise on the little one, fans dropped comments like, "Angelic," "little princess," "upcoming biggest blockbuster heroine," among other things.

Sitara made her first on-screen outing in Sarkaru Vaari Paata's song Penny, grooving to the foot-tapping beats of the number alongside Mahesh. She also made her first television appearance with the actor as they appeared on Dance India Dance Telugu.

More on Mahesh Babu's work front

Mahesh Babu has teamed up with Trivikram Srinivas for his highly-anticipated film, tentatively titled SSMB 28. Also starring Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role, the project reunites the director and Mahesh after a span of 12 years. It also marks Srinivas' third collaboration with Hegde after the 2018 drama Aravinda Sametha, Veera Raghava, and the 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The actor also has an upcoming jungle-based adventure movie with RRR helmer SS Rajamouli in the pipeline. The filmmaker also spoke about the project at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, comparing it to the likes of James Bond and Indiana Jones. Rajamouli was quoted by ANI as saying, “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting actioner. It will be like James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!”

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SITARAGHATTAMANENI/ @NAMRATASHIRODKAR)