Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Honours Superstar Krishna's 'unparalleled Legacy'; Shares Video

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar paid tribute to her late father-in-law and superstar Krishna with a video chronicling his illustrious journey in cinema. She also penned a note reflecting on Krishna's "unparalleled legacy", mentioning that she's proud to have known such an 'evergreen star'. Mahesh Babu's father and Tollywood star Krishna passed away earlier this month at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata honours superstar Krishna's 'unparalleled legacy'

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, November 27, Namrata Shirodkar shared a video montage dedicated to Krishna's career. In the caption, she mentioned, "An evergreen star, man of many firsts, a true trendsetter... His insatiable love for cinema made him the Superstar that he was & will always be. Proud to have known him, to have called him my father-in-law, to have learnt many of life's valuable lessons that I will forever carry with me. To celebrating him and his unparalleled legacy every day... Love you Mamayya garu." Take a look.

Just days before, Mahesh Babu shared an emotional note, mentioning how his dad was his 'inspiration, courage, and all that he looked up to'. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor also promised he would make his father "even more" proud.

"Your life was celebrated... your passing is being celebrated even more... Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly... daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration... my courage... and all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But strangely, I feel this strength in me which I never really felt before... Now I'm fearless... Your light will shine in me forever... I will make you even more proud... Love you Nanna. My Superstar," the note read.

Krishna began his career in the early 1960s and acted in about 350 films. Some of his works include Sakshi, Pandanti Kapuram, Goodachari 116, James Bond 777, and Agent Gopi among others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NAMRATASHIRODKAR)