Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Pens A Sweet Note On Actor's Birthday; 'You Light Up My World'

Mahesh Babu is receiving immense love and adulation from his fans, family members, and fellow industry colleagues on his 47th birthday today, August 9. His wife and former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar dropped a special post for the star, mentioning how he 'lights up her world'. Many celebrities including Raveena Tandon and more reacted to her post and wished the Sarkaru Vaari Paata hitmaker. Meanwhile, the star couple is currently vacationing in Europe with their kids Sitara and Gautam and their stunning glimpses have been making rounds on social media.

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar pens a heartfelt note on actor's birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, August 9, Namrata shared the actor's picture and wrote, "You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB @urstrulymahesh!! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always." Take a look.

Fans flooded Namrata's post with comments like, "Happy Birthday My Dear Super Star," "Happy Birthday Annaya @urstrulymahesh," among others. Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon mentioned, "Happy Birthday Mahesh!," while trade analyst Taran Adarsh also wrote, "Happy birthday Mahesh Ji. Have a Blockbuster year."

Mahesh's daughter Sitara also shared an adorable post to wish the superstar on his birthday. Dropping candid pictures alongside Mahesh, she wrote, "Years may go by.. but I'll always be the little girl you taught how to fly! Happy birthday Nanna!! A million hugs and more!"

On the superstar's birthday, his iconic film Pokkiri has been re-released in about 175 theatres in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana. Proceeds from the screenings will go towards funding the education and heart operations of children being carried out by the Mahesh Babu foundation.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated project SSMB 28. The film will go on floors next month and the unit is planning for its release on January 6, 2022. Mahesh will reportedly be essaying the role of a politician, while Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the female lead.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NAMRATASHIRODKAR)