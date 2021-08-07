Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shares Fun BTS Video Of The Actor Engaged In A Photo Shoot

Mahesh Babu, one of the most popular actors from the South Indian film industry is often referred to as a Greek god for his charming looks. Having completed over 22 years in the industry as a lead actor, the captivating chocolate boy of South Indian cinema has a massive fan base. A pinnacle of flair and grace along with his amazing acting skills has prompted viewers to give the name, 'Prince of Tollywood.' Even though the superstar is popularly known for his heroic moves in films, he also uses advertisements and photoshoots to draw in crowds.

Recently, Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a behind-the-scenes video of the celebrity from the sets of one of his photoshoots on her Instagram handle. The actor is being photographed by Avinash Gowariker, a man he often refers to as his favourite celebrity photographer.

The actor wore both formal and sportswear in the BTS video. The clip provides several intricate details of the shooting and has created quite the buzz among his fans who can't wait to see the pictures that come out of the shoot. Mahesh Babu, as always, looks amazing in the video that Namrata captioned, "Shoot day!"

Here's a look at the viral post:

Mahesh and Namrata married in a secret ceremony in 2005. The couple had first met on the sets of Vamsi in 2000. Mahesh found himself in a love-at-first-sight situation but held back from expressing how he felt at the time. They started dating after the completion of the film. The couple is blessed with two lovely children, Gautham and Sitara.

A look at some upcoming films

Mahesh Babu is presently filming Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. His love interest is being played by Keerthy Suresh. Sarkaru Vaari Paata's first look was recently released, and the teaser will be aired on August 9. The movie is expected to create quite the stir once it hits theatres on January 14, 2022, during the Sankranthi period.

For his upcoming film, titled SSMB28, the actor will once again collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas.

Mahesh Babu is known to be very active on social media which he uses to encourage his fans on various social and environmental issues. Recently, he posted an image of a plant encouraging his followers to plant trees and show their appreciation for flora in order to help the environment and avoid pollution from his official Instagram handle,

(Image Credit: PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.