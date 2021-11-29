Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar Celebrates As Actor Marks 42 Years In Film Industry

South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu on Monday completed 42 years in the Telugu film industry. The actor made his debut as a child artist in a cameo role in the 1979 film Needa, at the age of four, and acted in eight other films as a child artist. To mark the special occasion Mahesh Babu's wife.

Namrata Shirodkar celebrates as Mahesh Babu completes 42 years in film industry

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu clocked 42 years in the Telugu film industry and to mark the special occasion, his wife Namrata

Shirodkar took to social media to express her love and excitement. On her Instagram handle, Namrata shared a glamorous picture of the star along with a special note to mark his incredible journey. She wrote, "42 years of awesomeness and many more to look forward to! Incredibly happy and proud of your illustrious journey... Many congratulations @urstrulymahesh...Here's to creating history! #42 YearsForSSMBReignInTFI."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for the action movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata alongside Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The movie is directed by Parasuram and will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. and Mahesh Babu's company Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The film is scheduled to be released on 13 January 2022 coinciding with Sankranthi.

He will next be seen in director Trivikram's untitled project alongside Pooja Hegde. The movie will see Hedge and Mahesh Babu's reunion on screen after the 2019 actioner Maharshi. The film also sees director Trivikram and Mahesh Babu collaborating after Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). The movie is currently called SSMB28.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be donning the hat of a producer for the upcoming movie Major which is a biographical action film based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Mahesh Babu has produced the movie under his studio G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The movie was originally slated to release on July 2 but was postponed due to rising cases of Covid-19. The movie will feature Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead and was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

Image: Instagram/@namratashirodkar/@urstrulymahesh