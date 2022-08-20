Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar Gushes Over His Latest Pics; 'too Cool For The Pool'

Mahesh Babu has been grabbing attention owing to his recent pool pictures, which have left fans as well as his wife Namrata Shirodkar gushing over the superstar. In glimpses shared by Namrata, Mahesh can be seen flaunting his chiselled physique while going for a dip in the pool. In the caption, she mentioned that this is how some of their Saturday mornings turn out and added a "too cool for the pool" hashtag. Fans dropped compliments for the actor via the comments section, mentioning that he 'looks amazing'.

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar gushes over him in latest post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Namrata shared two pictures of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata hitmaker as he enjoyed his time in the pool. "Some Saturday mornings are like these…. #toocoolforthepool," she mentioned in the caption. Take a look.

Reacting to the post, fans dropped comments like, "Wow Mahesh sir's body, finally wow he looks amazing," "too hot," and "oh my god," among other things. Namrata's sister also wrote, "Ufffff !!!!! Tooooo much," while hairstylist Aalim Hakim dropped fire emoticons.

Namrata often gives shoutouts to her superstar husband via social media and celebrating his 47th birthday earlier this month, she shared a heartfelt post. Dropping a picture of Mahesh, she mentioned, "You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB @urstrulymahesh!! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated project SSMB 28. The film is expected to go on floors next month and the unit is planning for its release on 6 January 2022. Mahesh will reportedly be essaying the role of a politician, while Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the female lead.

He also has a film with RRR director SS Rajamouli, which is currently under discussion. According to reports, the much-awaited project is based on African Jungle Adventure. Mahesh was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata alongside Keerthy Suresh.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @URSTRULYMAHESH/ @NAMRATASHIRODKAR)