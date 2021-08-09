Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar Pens A Loved-up Post On His 46th Birthday; Check Out

South star Mahesh Babu stepped into his 46th birthday on August 9, 2021. The actor received wishes from all over the industry. While fans and friends are pouring birthday blessings and warm wishes on the Telugu superstar, his wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar penned a heartfelt note for him. She also shared a loved-up photo of herself with he husband.

Namrata Shirodkar shares an adorable post on Mahesh Babu's birthday

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle on Mahesh Babu's birthday to wish him. The former actor shared a loved up photo with her husband in which they were all smiles while hugging each other. In the caption, she wrote, "The man who defines love for me.. my then, now and forever! A very happy birthday MB.. love you more than you’ll ever know 😍😍😍❤️❤️ @urstrulymahesh." From Twinkle Khanna to Chunky Panday, several celebrities reacted to Shirodkar's photo. Her sister Shilpa Shirodkar commented, "Happpppppppy happpppppppy birthday Mahesh❤️❤️❤️❤️ happiness to you in abundance forever."

Celebrities from the entertainment industry wish Mahesh Babu on his birthday

R Madhavan

Actor R Madhavan took to his official Twitter handle to wish Mahesh Babu on his birthday. The actor tweeted a photo of Mahesh Babu and wrote, "@urstrulyMahesh Wish you a fantastic Birthday and an extraordinary year ahead my bro.". He further wrote, "May this year be the best one yet.".

@urstrulyMahesh Wish you a fantastic Birthday and an extraordinary year ahead my bro. May this year be the best one yet. ❤️❤️👍👍 pic.twitter.com/UzSNo6E0qy — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 9, 2021

Kalyani Priyadarshan lauds Mahesh Babu for Sarkaru Vaari Paata's teaser

Mahesh Babu treated his fans with the trailer of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Reacting to the film's trailer, actor Kalyani Priyadarshan took to her Twitter handle to wish the actor on his birthday. She wrote, "What a treat of a teaser for the fans! Have the happiest birthday @urstrulyMahesh sir! Here’s to another year of making films that want to make everyone clap sing whistle dance and cheer all at the same time."

What a treat of a teaser for the fans! Have the happiest birthday @urstrulyMahesh sir! Here’s to another year of making films that want to make everyone clap sing whistle dance and cheer all at the same time ❤️ — Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyan) August 9, 2021

Rakul Preet Singh wishes her Spyder co-star on his birthday

Rakul Preet Singh and Mahesh Babu shared the screen space in the 2017 film Spyder. Rakul Preet took to her Twitter handle to share a still from their movie. She wrote, "Happpppy happppy bdayyy to the forever charming @urstrulyMahesh sir ! Wishing you a beautiful, healthy, blockbuster year." Other actors who wished the superstar include Samantha Akkineni and Shruti Haasan.

Happpppy happppy bdayyy to the forever charming @urstrulyMahesh sir ! Wishing you a beautiful, healthy , blockbuster year 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/nBsjotJ6lq — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 9, 2021

IMAGE: MAHESH BABU'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.