Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar Shares Sweet Throwback Family Photo; View

Namrata Shirodkar recently took to social media to share an old picture of her husband Mahesh Babu and her two kids, Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautham Ghattamaneni. In the delightful picture shared, the family was seen having a sweet moment on a sunny day as they embrace each other in a sweet hug. The veteran actor has mentioned in the caption for the post that she is missing these special memories and has been waiting for the pandemic to end now. In the comments section of the post, Namrata Shirodkar fans have complimented the family photo and the adorable bond they share.

Namrata Shirodkar’s throwback post

Namrata Shirodkar recently shared a sweet throwback picture of her family and it has been winning the internet for all the right reasons. In the photograph posted, her husband, actor Mahesh Babu, daughter Sitara and son, Gautham, were seen having a candid moment on an open grass field. Mahesh Babu had picked up Sitara in his arms while hugging Gautam with a bright smile on his face. The kids also seem delighted as they share a hearty laugh with their father on a sunny day.

In the photograph posted, Mahesh Babu has wrapped a white handkerchief around his mouth while being dressed in a simple black winter jacket. He has opted for dark blue bottoms and is also spotted with well-set hair in the picture. Sitara Ghattamaneni was seen in a purple jacket and a white stripe skirt, along with red tiny boots to suit the weather. Gautham has also chosen a light blue jacket in this sweet picture shared.

In the caption for the post, Namrata Shirodkar has mentioned that she was nostalgic about this picture. She has also expressed her wish to have these old days back, when people could roam around freely, without worrying about facemasks or social distancing. She has also added ‘#goawaycovid19’ for an added effect. Have a look at Namrata Shirodkar’s Instagram post here.

In the comments section of the post, various fans have complimented the family photograph. A few of the fans have also used a bunch of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

IMAGE: NAMRATA SHIRODKAR INSTAGRAM

