Mahesh Kanodia Passes Away: All You Need To Know About The Singer-turned-politician

Legendary Gujarati singer Mahesh Kanodia recently passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The 83-year-old singer had been sick for a very long time. Mahesh Kanodia was the elder brother of legendary actor Naresh Kanodia.

Mahesh Kanodia was a renowned Gujarati actor and also sang and composed music with Naresh. Together, the duo was known as Naresh-Mahesh. Apart from being a singer, Mahesh also served in the Parliament and was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Just two days after Mahesh's death, brother Naresh also passed away after battling COVID-19. Take a closer look at elder brother Mahesh Kanodia's life and his career in music and politics.

Mahesh Kanodia's early life and childhood

Mahesh Kanodia was born on November 11, 1939, in Kanoda village (Gujarat). He belonged to a very poor family and his parents were mill workers. The singer studied at Shahpur School in Ahmedabad and spent most of his childhood there. Both he and his brother were interested in music and would often sing at various events.

Mahesh Kanodia's music career

Mahesh kickstarted his career in singing around 1970. At that point, he and his younger brother Naresh Kanodia would often perform music together and entertain audiences. The duo did very well and also travelled to foreign countries to perform live. Reports indicate that the duo visited Africa, America and many other Asian countries for events.

After a while, the duo also tried their hand at composing music. Mahesh won his first award in the year 1970 for composing music for the film Jigar Ane Ami (1970). The film was directed by Chandrakant Sanghani and featured Sanjeev Kapoor as Jigar, Firoz Irani as the younger brother of Jigar and Naresh Kanodia as a friend of Jigar.

Mahesh then went on to win many awards for his music composition. In many films, brother Naresh was also seen as an actor. Take a look at Mahesh's awards:

Award for Best Music for the film Jigar Ane Ami

Award for Best Music for the film Tanariri

Award for the second-best film for the film Jog Sanjog

Award for the best music for the film Jog Sanjog

Award for Best Playback Singer for the film Akhand Chudlo

Award for the best music for the film Laju Lakhan

Mahesh Kanodia's political career

Mahesh Kanodia joined politics in 1991. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and also represented the Patan constituency in Lok Sabha four times. His brother Naresh Kanodia also later joined politics and Naresh's son is also a Member of Parliament currently.

Mahesh Kanodia's death

Mahesh Kanodia died on October 25, 2020, in his home in Gandhinagar due to 'prolonged-illness', reported many new outlets. The singer was 83 years old at that time. Two days after his death, Naresh Kanodia also passed away due to COVID-19. Many fans took to social media to pay their respects.

