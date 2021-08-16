Mahesh Manjrekar's Birthday: Best Performances Of The Veteran Actor In Marathi Cinema

Actor and director, Mahesh Manjrekar, has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades. He began his career with Doordarshan Marathi show Kshitij. Later, he went on to star and direct several Marathi and Hindi films. The actor is celebrating his 63rd birthday on August 14, 2021. On his birthday, here are some of the actor's celebrated performances in Marathi cinema.

Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy

Mahesh Manjrekar starred in the 2009's critically acclaimed film Me Shivajiraje Bosale Boltoy alongside Sachin Khedekar. Apart from acting, Manjrekar also wrote and directed the film. The film revolved around a middle-class man named Dinkar Maruti Bhosale, played by Khedekar, who keeps cribbing about the less amount of respect he receives from the people around him. When he gets a vision from Shivaji Maharaj, played by Manjrekar, he learns an important lesson of life.

Rege

The 2013 thriller Rege stars Mahesh Manjrekar and Aaroha Velankar in the lead roles. The film's plot revolved around a college student Rege, who faces family pressure to pursue a career in medicine. As a result, he gets involved in criminal activities after meeting a gangster. The film became a critical and commercial success. Manjrekar played a pivotal role of a cop in the film. It is currently available on Zee5.

Fakta Ladh Mhana

The Marathi film Fakta Ladh Mhana deals with the sensitive issue of farmer suicide and corruption. The film's plot revolved around a village where farmers had to commit suicide after being oppressed by a corrupt MLA. In the defence of the villagers, five gangsters fight against the corrupt minister. Mahesh Manjrekar played the role of Babbhai in the film. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

Shikshananchya Aicha Gho

Shikshananchya Aicha Gho stars Sachin Khedekar, Bharat Jadhav, Saksham Kulkarni and Gauri Vaidya. The film also has Mahesh Manjrekar and Siddharth Jadhav in supporting roles. The film's plot revolves around Shrinivas, who is constantly pressurised by his father to become the brightest student. During his father's quest to make him better, their relationship gets affected and leads to disastrous consequences. Mahesh Manjrekar played the role of a doctor in the film.

IMAGE: MAHESH MANJREKAR'S INSTAGRAM

