'Main Hi Raja Main Hi Mantri' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know

Main Hi Raja Main Hi Mantri is the dubbed version in Hindi from the Telugu movie Nene Raju Nene Mantri, which was directed by Teja and released in 2017. Along with Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Malayalam as well. The lot of this film revolves around political drama that shows various scenarios and themes such as power, crime, family and a life involving politics. There are a number of experienced actors in the Main Hi Raja Main Hi Mantri cast. Here is the list of the cast of Main Hi Raja Main Hi Mantri.

Main Hi Raja Main Hi Mantri cast

Rana Daggubati as Jogendra

Rana Daggubati is the leading actor in the cast of Main Hi Raja Main Hi Mantri, having played the role of Jogendra. His character portrays a man who is hungry for power and loves his wife the most. Rana Daggubati has made a strong mark in the world of cinema, playing the villain in the Bahubali film series. He has also appeared in several Hindi films, such as Baby, Housefull 4 and more.

Kajal Aggarwal as Radha

Kajal Aggarwal has played another leading role, being paired opposite Rana Daggubati. She has played the role of Radha, who is the wife of Jogendra. Kajal Aggarwal has appeared in a number of Telugu and Hindi films, Some of her most notable performances come in films such as Singham, Special 26 and many more. She will be next seen in Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan.

Catherine Tresa as Devika Rani

Catherine Tresa has played another prominent role in the Main Hi Raja Main Hi Mantri cast. Her role in the film is that of a news anchor, who develops feelings for Jogendra. She has appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films as well. She was last seen in the movie World Famous Lover.

Navdeep as Siva

Navdeep is a well-known face in the film as well as the television industry. He has played the role of Siva, who is a supporting character and a political companion of Jogendra. His most recent films include Run, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Seeru.

