Mainak Banerjee, Wife Ashwarya Allegedly Harassed By Police At Kolkata Airport

Mainak Banerjee, the Bengali actor, is creating a buzz on the Internet after he alleged that he and his wife Ashwarya Chowdhury were harassed by police at Kolkata airport. On Friday (May 26), the actor went live on Facebook and narrated the whole incident. In the video, he also said he would lodge a formal complaint owing to the incident.

All about the incident

Mainak Banerjee, during the Facebook Live, said that he was waiting for his wife Ashwarya at gate 1B when a policeman asked him to remove his vehicle. In the video, he can be seen showing the other vehicles parked near the spot and pointing out that the officer only asked him to move, while other vehicles were allowed to load and unload and receive passengers at the same exit. The video also shows a female police officer dragging his wife by her arm. Towards the end of the video, they can be seen looking for a complaint desk to complain about the incident.

More about Mainak Banerjee and Ashwarya

The couple got married last year in February. Mainak shared a couple of photos from his wedding on his Instagram handle. He captioned his post, "Because we both love cars mountains and the colour red." Check out the post below:

Mainak Banerjee's projects

He is a Bengali actor who has starred in films such as Borbaad, Chupkotha, Baba Baby O, Shimanto, Commrade, Phaans and others. Also, he has been part of several TV shows, such as Mismatch, co-starring Riya Sen and Rachel White, Feludar Goyendagiri, Meera, Roopkatha, and Dhulokona among others. Currently, he can be seen in a show titled Icche Putul. Next, he will be seen in Rhododendron, co-starring Payel Sarkar and Rajesh Sharma. He made his acting debut with A Juger Bhalobasa in 2013. On the other hand, his wife Ashwarya is a designer by profession and works at a reputable automotive company.