'Majha Hoshil Na' Actor Virajas Kulkarni's Picture With Mom Mrinal Will Make You Go Aww

Majha Hoshil Na actor Virajas Kulkarni is popularly known for his role as Aditya is the show. Virajas is the son of popular Marathi actor Mrinal Kulkarni. He recently shared a picture with his mother flaunting a t-shirt he received from a brand. Take a look at Virajas Kulkarni's picture with his mother Mrinal Kulkarni.

Majha Hoshil Na actor Virajas Kulkarni with his mom

Mrinal Kulkarni is popularly known for her role as Son Pari in the kid's show by the same name. The actor was seen posing with her son Virajas. Virajas wore a t-shirt that reads 'I am Aai var Nirbhar' which means that he is dependant on his mother. The t-shirt is customized from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dialogue 'Aatmanirbhar bano'. Mrinal held him from behind while he smiles at the camera. In the caption, he wrote 'Always' and thanked the brand that delivered him the t-shirt. Take a look at Mrinal Kulkarni's son posing with her on his Instagram.

Reactions to Virajas Kulkarni's picture with his mother

Fans seemed shook to know that Virajas is Mrinal Kulkarni's son. Shivani Rangole mentioned that he is her carbon copy. Fans wrote that Mrinal looked gorgeous in the picture. They also mentioned that this was one of the sweetest pictures he has posted. Take a look at some of the comments on Virajas' picture.

Image source: Virajas Kulkarni's Instagram

A sneak peek into Virajas' Instagram

Virajas shared a picture of himself posing on a monkey bar. He posed like spiderman and flaunted his hand sign. In his caption, he wrote the lyrics of the Desi spiderman song. His fans thought that the picture was hilarious. He also shared a picture of a meme made out of his spiderman picture. The picture is a poster of Spiderman Homecoming with Spiderman and Ironman in the air. The editor has photoshopped Virajas in the picture hanging on Ironman. He also shared a picture and wrote a 'punny' caption. In the picture, he was seen posing in front of two tires. He wrote that he was feeling 'Two tired'. Take a look at the hilarious pictures of him.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.