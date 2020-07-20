'Majha Hoshil Na' Cast: List Of Lead & Supporting Actors And Characters They Play

The popular Marathi show Majha Hoshil Na is a romantic drama series that is set in modern times. The show features Virajas Kulkarni and Gaautami Deshpande as its lead characters. The new promo that was released of this series showed them out on a date, where the parents and several family members of Virajas harass him. The family members include five old men who keep calling him and do not let him have a conversation with his love interest. This promo of Majha Hoshil Na, considered to be promising for fans as they waited for the show's final release. The show will air on the channel, Zee Marathi at 9:00 pm from Monday to Saturday.

The cast of the show Majha Hoshil Na includes

Gautami Deshpande

In this romantic family drama, which shows an interesting love story between Gautami Deshpande, the leading lady in the show, and Virajas Kulkarni. Gautami plays the role of a girl named, ‘Sai’. The girl featured in the series is a very simple and good-hearted person. Sai loves Aditya and want to spend some quality time with her loved one, as shown in the promo of the series. Gautami Deshpande is Virajas Kulkarni’s love interest in the series, who gets annoyed when he doesn’t come to meet her.

Virajas Kulkarni

Virajas Kulkarni the leading man of the series, Majha Hoshil Na opposite Gautami Deshpande. He plays the role of a teenage boy, Aditya, who is in love with Sai. Virajas Kulkarni plays the role of an innocent lover and a sweet boy. Virajas is the son of actor-director Mrinal Kulkarni, popularly known for her role as 'Son Pari'. Virajas assisted Mrinal in her directorial debut 'Rama Madhav', and before that he had directed and acted in his first play 'Anathema' also.

Supporting cast of Majha Hoshil Na

Achyut Potdar

The series, Majha Hoshil Na features a talented group of actors with an engaging storyline. Over the years, Marathi TV series has raked in high TRPs. The upcoming serial, Majha Hoshil Na is also looking forward to leading the prime time slot with the supporting actor Achyut Potdar. He is also a part of the series where he plays the role of ‘Aappa’. He is known for his work in films like 3 Idiots (2009), Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), and Vaastav: The Reality (1999), among many others. He is featuring as Aappa, father of Gautami Deshpande in the series, Majha Hoshil Na.

Nikhil Ratnaparkhi

Aditya’s (Virajas Kulkarni) family in the shown comprising only of males. The family consists of four uncles and his grandfather. Among all of these men, one of them is Pintya Mama played by Nikhil Ratnaparkhi. Nikhil who portrays the role of Pintya Mama- one of the uncles in the family- has also been acclaimed for his comical performance in the group of actors. Nikhil Ratnaparkhi is married to Bhakti Ratnaparkhi who herself features in the popular show, Agga Bai Sasubai.

