'Majili' Cast: Know More About The Characters In The Telugu Romantic Film

2009 film Majili follows the life of a former cricket player who goes into depression when the love of his life is forced into marrying another man. He forgets his passion for cricket and becomes an alcohol addict until he marries his neighbour. She enters his life, slowly and lovingly helps him get out of his pain. The film continues to focus on the newly married couple and their relationship with each other.

In Majili, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni collaborate with each other for the fourth time. The movie impressed its audience who gave it a rating of 7.2 out of 10 stars on IMDb. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie received a score of 67%. Here is a list of Majili characters and the actors who portray them.

The cast of Majili

Naga Chaitanya as Poorna

Naga Chaitanya plays the titular role of Poorna in the Majili cast. In the movie, he plays the main character who loses the love of his life and his passion. Poorna is a young boy in Vizag who passionate about cricket and wished to become a cricket player. At the age of 19, he falls in love with Anshu, who is equally in love with him. When Anshu must leave Poorna, the boy goes into depression and becomes an alcoholic. His parents and neighbours get concerned for him but at the same time reprimand him for his habits.

Divyansha Kaushik as Anshu

Divansha Kaushik plays a pivotal role in the cast of Majili. The actor portrays Anshu, Poorna's first girlfriend, in the movie. Anshu is head over heels in love with Poorna but when her father finds out about their relationship, she is forced to marry another man. Anshu promises to come back for Poorna but fails to do so. This sends Poorna in a state of depression.

Samantha Akkineni as Sravani

One of the most important Majili characters is Sravani played by Samantha Akkineni. In the movie, Sravani is Poorna's neighbour. She had always been in love with Poorna but maintained a distance due to her shyness. When she learnt about Poorna and Anshu's relationship, she tried to forget about her love. After Poorna's tragic breakup, she agrees to marry him as his family and the neighbours consider him shameful. She manages to get Poorna out of his depressed state and supports him but continues to stay far from him as he wishes.

Ananya Agarwal as Meera

Meera is played by Ananya Agarwal in the Majili cast. She is Poorna's ex-girlfriend Anshu's daughter. When Poorna visits Dehradun to help in the selection of cricket players for a youth team, he meets Meera. He learns that her mother and father pass away in a car accident and agrees to adopt her. Meera refuses to get adopted by Poorna and Sravani as they don't act like a married couple. Due to the conditions enforce by Meera, Poorna and Sravani must work on falling in love with each other.

Other cast members also include Atul Kulkarni, Subbaraju, Ravi Prakash, Rao Ramesh, Sai Teja Kalvakota, and many others. The movie was released on April 5, 2019. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Image: Still from Majili

