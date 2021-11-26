'Major' Actor Adivi Sesh Visits Slain Soldier Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Memorial On 26/11

Actor Adivi Sesh travelled to Mumbai to pay his tribute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan as the nation marked the thirteenth anniversary of the 26/11 attacks. The actor, who will essay the role of the martyr in the upcoming Telugu film 'Major', paid his respects at his 'final resting place' in Mumbai.

Adivi Sesh dropped pictures from his visit to the venue on social media. The memorial at the Taj Mahal Tower in Mumbai was decorated with garlands on the occasion. The movie of the Hyderabad-based actor titled Major has been in the making for a while and will release next year.

The actor reflected on the memories of the soldier with folded hands at the memorial. Captioning his post, Adivi wrote 'At the #mumbaipolice memorial for the #martyrs of 26/11' and added the hashtag 'Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.'

A day before, he had posted pictures of Major Unnikrishnan and stated that they were all gathering to remember the martyr to 'reflect, think and pray.' He had shared that the soldier's parents too would be present. He added that it was a tribute to the 'Major' as well as the other 'brave heroes' who fought for the nation on that 'dark day.'

A tribute to #Major and all the brave heroes who fought for our country on that dark day. pic.twitter.com/knAj4imRbZ — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) November 25, 2021

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was the team commander of 51 Special Action Group that battled terrorists at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel on November 26, 2008. The soldier and his team rescued numerous hostages in the operation, before being martyred.

Meanwhile, Major will be released on February 11 next year. Apart from Telugu, the film will also have a release in Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu. It will release in USA and Canada a day before.

The poster and the teaser videos released earlier has been appreciated by fans.

Talking about the journey of playing Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, he had earlier written, "My journey being #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan is almost finished. After this schedule, I shall go back to being his admirer."

"A fan that understands him better. A fan that tried to find a piece of Major Sandeep within himself," he added,

The screenplay of the movie has been penned by Adivi Sesh himself. Sashi Kiran Tikka is the director of the movie. The venture also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, among others.