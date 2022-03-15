'Major': Adivi Sesh & Team Pay Tribute To Sandeep Unnikrishnan On His Birth Anniversary

Adivi Sesh will be stepping into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the upcoming biographical film Major. The biographical drama will chronicle the life of India's braveheart, who was killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and posthumously received India's highest peacetime gallantry award, the Ashoka Chakra.

On the Indian Army officer's 44th birth anniversary today, March 15, Adivi Sesh and the whole team of Major paid him a special tribute by dropping a video chronicling his life. The video montage was filled with pictures from the Major's life, juxtaposed with similar stills from the movie. Along with the clip, makers wrote, "The film speaks about the way he lived, not about the way he lost his life."

Team of Major pays tribute to Sandeep Unnikrishnan on his 44th birth anniversary

The official Youtube handle of GMB Entertainment dropped the minute and a half long clip, which encapsulated moments from the Major's life. From glimpses of his soldier life to his fond moments with his parents, the video perfectly entailed his journey. Adivi also shared the video on his Instagram handle and wrote, "A great man. A great life. A humble reflection on the life of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan." Take a look.

Makers also provided a bred synopsis of the film that read -

"Based on the life of real-life Hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Major, the film, aims to show how this valiant soldier saved the lives of numerous hostages before being martyred by the terrorists who wreaked havoc in the Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai, India on the 26th of November, 2008."

The film has been jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and A+S Movies. Apart from Sesh, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathy and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles. It is slated to come out on May 27, 2022, in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

Talking about the project in a press release earlier, Adivi mentioned, "I am extremely grateful to the family of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan for deeming me fit to play the role of their brave son and I hope we succeed in paying a tribute to the inspirational life of our beloved martyr."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ADIVISESH/ FACEBOOK/ @MAJORSANDEEPUNNIKRISHNAN)