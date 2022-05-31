Last Updated:

'Major': Adivi Sesh Lists B'day Girl Sobhita Dhulipala's Factors That Worked Well For Film

Taking to his Instagram handle, Adivi Sesh dedicated a special post to his 'Major' co-star Sobhita Dhulipala in order to mark the latter's 30th birthday.

Major

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who will be seen essaying a pivotal role in Major alongside Adivi Sesh, is celebrating her 30th birthday on May 31. The birthday girl had a special message from her co-star on her special day.

The lead actor wished Sobhita and thanked her for being a part of Major. The film is a biopic based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who made an ultimate sacrifice while saving many during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Adivi Sesh wishes Sobhita Dhulipala on her birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle, Adivi Sesh dedicated a post to his Major co-star Sobhita Dhulipala which read: "Happy Birthday Sobhita Dhulipala Team Major." Sharing the post, he expressed gratitude to the actor for doing a special role as Pramoda in Major and stated how her 'emotions, heartfelt dedication and fiery persona' make the film whole.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Adivi wrote in the caption, "Dear @sobhitad, thank u for doing a special role as #Pramoda in #MajorTheFilm Your emotions, your heartfelt dedication and your fiery persona are what makes the film whole. Thank you for being a dear friend and an amazing actress. Many many happy returns of the day. #MajorOnJune3rd (sic)."

'I will be the second son of Major Sandeep's parents': Adivi Sesh

As per Indian Express, the film had its pre-release event in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, where Adivi Sesh termed the film as 'emotion'. Dedicating the film to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s parents, Adivi Sesh said,

"For the first time in Indian film history, we are doing a pre-release event after having a special preview show for the audience. I already told you that Major is not just a film, it’s an emotion. Off the screen, I will not become Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. But definitely, I will be the second son of his parents".

More on Major

The film will chronicle Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's heroic actions notably witnessed during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks where numerous citizens were saved. The film also stars actors like Saiee Manjrekar, Murli Sharma, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and others in pivotal roles. The much-anticipated biographical drama is all set for its theatrical release on June 3.

