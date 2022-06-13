'Major': Adivi Sesh Opens Up On Film's Success; Says 'My Mother Thinks It Is My Best Film'

Adivi Sesh's biographical drama Major has been the talk of the town ever since it was released. The film traces the journey of a fearless soldier, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life during the 26/11 terrorist attack at Mumbai's Taj Palace Hotel in 2008. The film hit the big screens on June 3.

Despite locking horns with some big banner films, the movie managed to mint some impressive figures. Major opened to a positive response from fans and is currently ruling the audiences' hearts. Overwhelmed with the audience's response, recently, Adivi Sesh opened up on the film's success and revealed that initially the film was an 'underdog' in Hindi but later it had a good 'showtime' all over the country.

Adivi Sesh opens up on Major's sucess

Being filmed on a decent budget, Major is still holding strong at the box office. Initially, when it was relased, it took a slow start but as days passed the film managed to pick pace. The film is hailed as Adivi Sesh's career's biggest opener. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Sesh opened up about the film's terrific response. He said-

"My mother loved it and she thinks it is my best film. I think, 'ser uthake garve se I can look' ( i could proudly keep my head high and can look) that is the moment for me at home. We were the underdog in Hindi, suddenly we had showtime all over. I'm getting calls from Delhi, Kolkatta and from everywhere else. I got a call from a 9-year-old who wants to join the army after watching the Hindi version and not Telugu"

Revealing how Major is a game-changer for him, the actor further added-

"I do very selective films and that of the quality. Well, Major has been the game-changer for me. It is a gamechanger not because of the film but for its emotion."

Adivi Sesh also revealed how Major Sandeep's character has made him a 'better' human being. The actor stated-

"I think he (Major Sandeep) has come into me. It is going to be extremely tough to leave the character and I think, I have forever changed because of him, because of the life he lived, and I'm happy with the amount of love is showered me. It has definitely made me a better human being, more empathetic"

More about Major

Major has been released in 3 languages, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. It has been jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and A+S Movies. Apart from Sesh, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/Sesh Adivi