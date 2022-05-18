One of the highly anticipated biographical drama films Major is all set for release on June 3, 2022, after facing multiple postponements. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film is headlined by Adivi Sesh along with Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj and Revathi, among others in pivotal roles. Based on the life of the late soldier, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the film will chronicle his heroic actions notably witnessed during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, that saved the lives of hundreds of citizens.

With the release date inching closer, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Recently, adding to the hype around the venture, the makers dropped an emotional love song titled Oh Isha that left the netizens nostalgic about their first love.

'Oh Isha' from 'Major' encapsulates feeling of first love

Crooned by Armaan Mallik & Chinmaya Sripada, Oh Isha encapsulates the feeling of first love that is mostly experienced in college and school. The beautiful feeling is translated on the screen via Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar who fall for each other in school. Composed by Sri Charan Pakala, the lyrics by Poojan Kohli also depict friendship, affection, unbreakable relationships and the pain of staying away from each other.

The entire team of Major reached Mumbai for the launch of the song. At the event, Sesh sported a casual look while Manjrekar wore a floor-length gown with dramatic sleeves. Singer Armaan Malik also joined the team at the song launch in all-black attire.

More on 'Major'

As mentioned earlier, the film will show the real-life event of the martyred hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life when he was killed by terrorists at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The recently released trailer of the film received a lot of love and support from the fans via social media.

Talking about his role, Sesh said, ''I am extremely grateful to the family of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan for deeming me fit to play the role of their brave son and I hope we succeed in paying a tribute to the inspirational life of our beloved martyr."

