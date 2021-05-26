'Major': Adivi Sesh Starrer Patriotic Film's Release Postponed, Makers Issue Statement

The second wave of the deadly COVID-19 infection that is wreaking havoc, has resulted in theatres being shut leading to release dates of films being pushed forward. Amid the spike in the number of cases, makers of the upcoming much-awaited film Major have postponed the release citing health concerns. The film that stars Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was earlier slated to hit the screens on July 2.

Major release date postponed

The makers issued a statement on the same and informed that fresh dates will be announced when things will get back to normalcy. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the statement on Twitter that read, “We are living in unprecedented times. And we hope you are following all the safety protocols and staying safe. Our film Major, which was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 2, is now postponed for a later date. We will announce the new release date once things are back to normal. Times are tough, and so are we.”

In a post, Adivi Sesh wrote that the country is going through unprecedented times and hence they are postponing the film's release to a later date. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major is a film based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack. The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj in lead roles. The film is jointly produced by Sony Pictures Films, Mahesh babu's GMB Entertainment, and A+S Movies.

The trailer of the highly anticipated film was scheduled to launch in Mumbai on May 28. But owing to the steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city and the demise of director Sashi's father, Suryanarayanan, the teaser launch was postponed. Earlier, in April, the makers had released the gripping teaser which had garnered over 22 million views within two days of release. Meanwhile, on the work front, Adivi Sesh was last seen in the 2019 psychological thriller Evaru. He will be next seen in Goodachari 2. He has also signed HIT 2: The Second Case which is a sequel to the 2020 Telugu language film HIT: The First Case.

IMAGE: SESH ADIVI/Instagram