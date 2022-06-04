Last Updated:

‘Major’ Box Office Collection, Day 1: Adivi Sesh-starrer Opens To Good Response From Fans

Adivi Sesh's latest biographical film 'Major' recently hit the silver screens on June 3rd. Check out its day 1 box office collections here.

Major Box Office Collection

Adivi Sesh starrer biographical drama Major recently graced the big screens on June 3rd. In the film, Sesh is seen stepping into the shoes of a soldier who was martyred during Mumbai's Taj Palace Hotel attack, one of the places where terrorists wreaked havoc back in 2008.

As soon as the film was released on Friday, it opened to a positive word of mouth with praises flowing in for the team. Many hailed the lead actors' performances and called it one of the finest tributes to a soldier's life. With the film receiving good reviews, check out how it's performing at the box office.

Major Box Office Collection Day 1

As per the reports of Sacnilk, the Adivi Sesh starrer film has opened to a good response at the ticket windows. Reportedly, the biographical drama has taken a good start on its day 1. The early estimates suggest that Major managed to earn Rs 7.00 Cr in India net on its first day for all languages. It had an overall 57.57% Telugu Occupancy, 13.18% Hindi Occupancy, and 7.51% Malayalam Occupancy on Friday, June 03, 2022.

Despite locking horns with some big banner films like Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj and Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Major took a good start. As per the reports of trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has opened 'much much bigger' than Adivi Sesh's previous releases.

Check out his tweet below:

More about Major

Major has been released in 3 languages, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. It has been jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and A+S Movies. The film chronicles the journey of late soldier Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was one of the heroes during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Apart from Sesh, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles. 

Image: Instagram/@adivisesh

