'Major' Box Office Collection, Day 2: Adivi Sesh-starrer Witnesses Drop Over The Weekend

Depicting the valour of a fearless soldier, the Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar-starrer biographical drama Major recently hit the big screens on June 3. The film's plot revolves around Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life saving many lives during the 26/11 terrorist attack at Mumbai's Taj Palace Hotel in 2008.

The film opened to a positive response from fans and is currently ruling audiences' hearts. Fans called the biographical drama one of the finest tributes to a soldier's life. With the film is receiving a positive word of mouth, check out how it's performing at the box office on day 2 of its theatrical run.

Major Box office collection day 2

As per the reports of Sacnilk, the Adivi Sesh starrer film kickstarted on a good note and earned ₹ 7.00 Cr in India net on day 1. As far as day 2 box office collections are concerned, the early estimates suggest that the biographical drama minted around Rs 5.50 Cr in India net for all languages, which makes the total collections of the film stand at ₹ 12.50 Cr. Major had an overall 19.28% Hindi Occupancy, 55.14% Telugu Occupancy, and 8.13% Malayalam Occupancy on Saturday, June 04, 2022.

The film locked horns with some big banner films like Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj and Kamal Haasan's Vikram. As per Taran Adarsh, Major is riding on tremendous critical acclaim and glowing word of mouth, but there is a need for the numbers to multiply for a good weekend collection.

#Major is below the mark on Day 1... Riding on tremendous critical acclaim and glowing word of mouth, the numbers need to multiply over the weekend for a healthy weekend total... Fri ₹ 96 lakhs. #India biz. #Hindi version.

⭐ #Telugu version has opened very well. pic.twitter.com/bbzSEdaSLi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2022

More about Major

In the film, Sesh is seen stepping into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was one of the heroes during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, it also celebrates his army career and all the challenges he faces while protecting the citizens of his country. The film has been jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and A+S Movies. Other actors in the movie include Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murli Sharma.

