‘Major’ Box Office Collection, Day 6: Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar's Film Faces Minor Drop

Adivi Sesh starrer biographical drama Major recently hit the big screens on June 3rd. As soon as the film was released on Friday, it opened to a great start while earning a good number at the box office. While the movie managed to perform exceedingly well during the first four days of its release, it received a major drop on the fifth day. As the film continues to witness a fall in collections on the sixth day of its release, read on to get more information about the box office collections of the movie on Day 6 of its theatrical release.

Major Box Office Collection, Day 6

Adivi Sesh’s action-drama recently hit the theatres and has been receiving positive reviews from the audience. As per Sacnilk, the movie is expected to mint Rs 2 Crore on the sixth day of its release. While the film opened to a great start, it is currently struggling to maintain its pace at the box office. Major witnessed a great opening after it had minted Rs 7 Crore on the first day. The film earned Rs 5 Crore on Saturday, Rs 7 Cr on Sunday, and Rs 3 Crore on Monday.

More about Major

Depicting the valour of a fearless soldier, the Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar-starrer biographical drama's plot revolves around Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life saving many lives during the 26/11 terrorist attack at Mumbai's Taj Palace Hotel in 2008.

Other actors in the movie include Prakash Raj as K. Unnikrishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala as Pramoda Reddy, Saiee Manjrekar as Isha Agarwal, Murali Sharma as Commander Shera, Revathi as Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan, Anish Kuruvilla as Hotel Manager Rodriguez, Abhinav Singh Raghav as NDA Batchmate Harsh among others. Apart from showcasing Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's challenges, the film also depicts his bond with his parents, his love life, and his Army training. Many celebrities and fans dropped in amazing reviews for the lead actors' performances and called it one of the finest tributes to a soldier's life.

IMAGE: Instagram/Sesh Adivi