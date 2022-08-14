South actor Adivi Sesh garnered immense love and appreciation for his last film Major which was based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life. The film highlighted Unnikrishnan's selfless service to his nation during the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai.

After igniting the spirit of patriotism among all his fans with Major, the actor was recently seen celebrating Independence Day at the Octopus Special Forces Campus. Sesh shared glimpses of the same on his social media handle.

Adivi Sesh visits Octopus Special Forces Campus

On Sunday, August 14, Adivi Sesh took to his Instagram handle and shared glimpses of his visit to the Octopus Special Forces Campus ahead of 75th Independence day. In the pictures, Sesh is seen posing with the armed soldiers. Morever, he also got to witness the boot camp's first-hand experience as he is seen interacting with the commandos.

Sharing the pictures, Sesh wrote in the caption, "Interacted with the Brilliant #Octopus Special Forces for an #IndependenceDay program. Extraordinary tactics and training. It was a great honour. My thanks to #NTV and #PhaniKandukuri for arranging this special moment." Take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section. One of the users wrote, "All the heroes look good altogether" another wrote, "A reel hero with real heroes ." While the other user wrote, "Looks like you are also a part of them."

For the unversed, OCTOPUS was formed on the lines of National Security Guards (NSG) in 2007 by the state government to counter terrorist-related activities. It is spread across 600 acres and it serves as a training ground for Counter-Terrorist Operations.

Major team meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Earlier in June, the entire team of the film including Sesh, jetted off to Lucknow to meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Sesh shared glimpses of the visit on his Instagram handle. In the post, CM Yogi can be seen honouring the actor with a shawl and a silver Coin.

Sharing the pictures, Baahubali: The Begining actor wrote in the caption, "Memorable moment to meet the Honourable Chief Minister of UP Shri #YogiAdityanath along with the team and Uncle & Amma, parents of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan Was so amazing to hear commendations of #MajorTheFilm and to be gifted with a shawl and silver Coin🙏🏼🇮🇳 A real Honor." Take a look at the post:

