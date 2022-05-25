'Major': Paramilitary Officer Gets Emotional After Watching Adivi Sesh Starrer; Watch

Actor Adivi Sesh is currently touring the country to promote his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Major, a biopic on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who made the ultimate sacrifice while saving dozens during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film starring Adivi Sesh in the titular role had its first screening in Pune leaving a paramilitary official sitting in a wheelchair in tears as he was extremely moved by Adivi’s performance in the film.

A paramilitary officer moved to tears after watching Major

On Wednesday, Adivi Sesh took to his official Instagram handle and shared a short clip that sees a paramilitary officer, who was present at the screening, having an emotional conversation with the actor-screenwriter. The officer was surprised when Adivi knelt down to speak to him, therefore thanking him with his gesture. Watch the video here:

The audience present there at the screening also lauded Adivi Sesh for greeting the paramilitary official politely. The makers chose to flag off the tour in Pune as Unnikrishnan got his start as a soldier in the city itself. The video had a text written over it, "#PUNE THE #MAJOR SCREENING. TO HEAR JAI HIND CHANTS. CRIES, LAUGHTER AND JOY. HERES A MOMENT WHEN I MET COMMANDO SHIVRAJ. A 21 PARA SF VETERAN AND HIS WIFE LT COL SIVAPRIYA :) NO CALCULATION. NO PLAN. ALL HONESTY. #MAJORONJUNE3RD."

More on Major

Adivi Sesh's Major is based on the life of the late soldier, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film will chronicle his heroic actions notably witnessed during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, that saved the lives of hundreds of citizens. The film will also star Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Murli Sharma, Prakash Raj and others in pivotal roles. The much-anticipated biographical drama is all set for its theatrical release on June 3. The film will face a major clash with Prithviraj and Vikram.

The makers recently unveiled the trailer of the film which sees Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan fighting personal difficulties. The trailer also gave fans a glimpse into his family and love life, and the thoughts and feelings close to him went through when he put his life on the line for his country.

Image: Instagram/@adivisesh