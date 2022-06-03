'Major' Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Family Reviews Adivi Sesh-starrer; Saiee's Act Gets Mention

Adivi Sesh's latest biographical film Major hit the silver screens on June 3. The film is based on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that shook the city to its core and will highlight late soldier Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's heroics at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, one of the places where terrorists wreaked havoc.

As soon as the film released on Friday, praises started flowing in for the team. Even the family of the soldier was impressed.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's father impressed by Major

Praising ‘Major’, late Sandeep’s father K Unnikrishnan said, “It’s such a good reflection of what we have seen and suffered. It has made us forget all the bad memories. It’s a very well made film (in Telugu and Hindi) and I must congratulate the entire team of ‘Major’ through the bottom of my heart.”

“Sandeep fought for his country till his last breath and will always be a source of inspiration and motivation for millions of people across the globe. The entire team of ‘Major’ deserves good appreciation. The film scores in all the departments, be it acting, direction, sound and editing. The movie team came to our house and copied all the photographs and projected it so well on screen bringing back all the good memories we have had with Sandeep. I started my career in Hyderabad and lived here with Sandeep when he was posted here. Thank you to the entire team of ‘Major’” K Unnikrishnan added.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's mother praises Saiee's performance in Major

The role of Major's wife is essayed by Saiee Manjrekar. While opening up about actor Saiee Manjrekar's character, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's mother, Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan, stated, "It was a character that we were all really concerned and Saiee handled it very well".

'An excellent movie': Sandeep Unnikrishnan's cousin

Sandeep Unnikrishnan's cousin took to social media and stated, "Major is an excellent movie, according to those who watched it yesterday. Mummy (referring to Sandeep's mother) is particularly impressed with Saiee Manjrekar’s acting. It was a character that we were all really concerned about. But she handled it very well. They watched the movie again today with army personnel of ASC Bangalore. I will watch it tomorrow."

Adivi Sesh has also been credited as the writer while Sashi Kiran Tikka is the director of the movie. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Revathi and Murali Sharma.