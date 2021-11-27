Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Father Still 'not Convinced' Of 'Major'; Says 'let Us See'

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was one of the heroes of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai that sent shockwaves across the world. The soldier led the 51 Special Action Group of the National Security Guards in the Indian Army in the aftermath of the attacks and rescued many, before sacrificing his life for the nation. As the thirteenth anniversary of the event was marked with tribute events yesterday, the soldier was honoured by citizens of the country.

One such event was attended by Major Sandeep's parents and held at one of the places attacked by terrorists, the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in South Mumbai. They were accompanied by Telugu actor Adivi Sesh, who is essaying the character of the soldier in a biopic Major. The late soldier's father said he was not fully convinced of the biopic and would approve of it only after watching the movie.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents recall memories of a martyr, share thoughts on Major

At a press conference held on Friday, Major Sandeep's father K Unnikrishnan said that many had approached them on making a film on the martyr, and they finally accepted Adivi Sesh's idea, but that too was not immediate, as reported by PTI. He believes that the makers could portray the 'maximum' aspects of his life and not everything could be shown. He also said Adivi was 'sincere'.

"I feel they cannot depict Sandeep as it. It is not possible. For that matter, any biopic will not bring out anything 100 per cent", the retired officer said. He added, "We should be thinking about the maximum we can go. I am not criticising the efforts, he (Sesh) is very sincere."

Unnikrishnan Sr, however, is not fully convinced about the biopic and will give his final verdict only after seeing the film.

"I can see some sincere efforts. I have more belief in Shashi Kiran Tikka (director) than Adivi Sesh. I hope Shashi was here", K Unnikrishnan said.

"When I watch the movie and then give a certificate of 100 per cent, until then it will be 70 to 80 per cent. The shoot is over and the release is announced, so let us see", he added.

Unnikrishnan said, "I have seen Sandeep, I am his father. I am his critic, I am disciple, he was my mentor, such a personality. He was my son."

Major Sandeep's mother Dhanalaxmi recalled how he was a movie lover.

"I told him who will be there just like Sandeep and then Sesh and the team came to us, they came to meet us so often. We decided to go ahead with the decision to make the movie. Sandeep was a movie maniac. I think Sesh is a good actor."

Adivi believed he was 'pre-destined' as he convinced Major Sandeep's parents when many were approaching them for a movie.

"It is my luck that when the family was having a soft discussion about a film after Major Sandeep's CO suggested a movie to be made on him, I called them and asked if I can meet them. I think it was predestined."

The Telugu actor also stated that his bond with Major Sandeep's family would continue even after the film released.

"Uncle has often asked me what happens after the movie, he is like, 'you will forget us after the release'. It became my fundamental responsibility and desire that I will always be there for them, beyond the realm of the movie, promotions and the release strategy. The goal is to be a family.", he added.



"They are the first audience for me for the movie. Beyond that, whenever I talk to uncle-aunty it is about Major Sandeep and not so much about what is happening in the film", he added.

He added, "My goal was to understand this man, his soul, how he reacts to a situation and I would often call uncle and aunty on how he would react, I started thinking more and more about him. My conversation, bond, journey with them was about Sandeep than making a big set, do a big action sequence."

Major hits the theatres on February 11. Adivi Sesh is only the writer of the film, backed by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

(With PTI inputs)