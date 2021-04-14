'Major' Teaser Garners 22Million+ Views; Adivi Sesh Takes To Social Media To Celebrate

Adivi Sesh's upcoming movie Major's teaser was released on April 12, 2021. The movie is based on the life of the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life in the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. Adivi Sesh plays the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film. The film's teaser was launched by ace actor Mahesh Babu on his YouTube channel. The Malayalam language teaser was unveiled by Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be released in three languages, namely Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Major teaser

The teaser for Major was in all three languages on April 12. The Hindi teaser has the highest views so far, with 11Million views and counting. Collectively, the film's teasers have garnered over 22 Million views within two days of release. Adivi Sesh took to Instagram to celebrate the benchmark occasion. He released a video with a snippet from the teaser which included a dialogue - 'Don't come up. I'll handle them'. The teaser has created a wave of excitement among the fans of the actor. Major the Film's release is slated for July 2, 2021, in India.

Fans have welcomed the teaser with open arms. The teaser that glimpses into the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, serves as a perfect sneak peek into the movie. Major teaser was also trending on #1 on YouTube just hours after its release.

The cast of Major as seen in the teaser is Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala and Revathi. Murali Sharma will also be seen in the film in a supporting role. The director of the film is Sashi Kiran Tikka, who shot to fame after directing Goodachari which also featured Adivi Sesh. Mahesh Babu is also one of the producers of the film. Major marks Adivi Sesh's Hindi film debut.

Adivi Sesh was last seen in the 2019 psychological thriller Evaru. He will be next seen in Goodachari 2. He has also signed HIT 2: The Second Case which is a sequel to the 2020 Telugu language film HIT: The First Case. Major is Adivi Sesh's first film release of 2021.