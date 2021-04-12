'Major' Teaser Out Now, Fans Say It Gave Them 'goosebumps'

The much-awaited teaser of the upcoming biographical drama film Major was unveiled by South superstar Mahesh Babu today, who is also one of the producers of the movie. The biographical flick is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Here is everything you need to know about the teaser and how netizens reacted to it.

The Major teaser was unveiled by Mahesh Babu earlier today and the 1.30-minute-long video gave a glimpse of what the audience can expect from the movie. The teaser started with a silhouette of a uniformed man, injured and standing amidst a burning building with a gun in his hand while the background score suggests other people trying to contact him. The teaser focused on how Sandeep Unnikrishnan sacrificed his life as a soldier to protect the people at The Taj Hotel during the terror attacks on 26/11. It also gave a glimpse of his relationship with his parents, love interest, and more. Mahesh Babu shared the teaser on his official Twitter handle and wrote, "An attempt to honour the legacy of an unsung hero... The start of a MAJOR journey!! Hope you all like it!"

The teaser shared by Mahesh Babu has garnered close to 12k likes on Twitter as well as 4.5k retweets within a few minutes of posting it. Fans and followers of the actor expressed their excitement about the upcoming film and wrote that it looks terrific in every way possible. While some Twitter users complimented the action-packed trailer and the performances of the actors, others felt proud about the sacrifice Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan made to protect his countrymen.

"Don't come up.. I'll handle them.."

His Valor, Strength, Sacrifice and Duty .. #Major is the story we need to live to understand the Soul and Spirit of a soldier!! @AdiviSesh Proud proud proud!! — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) April 12, 2021

Major Teaser - ' A 94 Seconds Pure GOOSEBUMPS Stuff"

Production House - @GMBents Richness Levels Lo Compromise Ayye Samasye Ledhu Annaga#SarkaruVaariPaata #MajorTeaser — HNE 2.0™ (@UrsHNE) April 12, 2021

Mind blowing Teaser dear @AdiviSesh brother!All the best to the entire team.#MajorTeaserhttps://t.co/8wZ1tRPIwz — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) April 12, 2021

Just watched #MajorTeaser... One of the best goosebumps teaser I have ever see. Thank you @AdiviSesh for sharing it to me. Advance congratulations for another meaningful blockbuster!!



Celebs andaru ilage vestunnaru. Meru kuda veyandi celebs anukuntaru chusevallu #MajorTeaser — Relangi Mahesh (@OkkadiFanIkada) April 11, 2021

This lines or last words of major #SandeepUnnikrishnan #MajorTeaser @urstrulyMahesh

Jai Hind ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ pic.twitter.com/inxuG0YR0p — ur's_truly_BPK ðŸŒ (@anudeepu_5665) April 12, 2021

More about the film

Major movie's release is scheduled to be on July 2, 2021, and the biographical film has been directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Sony Pictures Releasing International, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, and A+S Movies. Based on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the film will see Adivi Sesh portray the titular role while actors like Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murli Sharma also play pivotal roles. The film was announced in February 2019, with Adivi Sesh in the lead role, by Mahesh Babu's production house, in collaboration with Sony Pictures India. The lead actor of the movie has also written the script of the film.

