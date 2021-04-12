Last Updated:

'Major' Teaser Out Now, Fans Say It Gave Them 'goosebumps'

'Major' teaser was released earlier today by Mahesh Babu and it has been garnering positive responses since then. Read on to know more about the film here.

Written By
Greeshma Nayak
Major teaser

Major teaser (Mahesh Babu Youtube)


The much-awaited teaser of the upcoming biographical drama film Major was unveiled by South superstar Mahesh Babu today, who is also one of the producers of the movie. The biographical flick is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Here is everything you need to know about the teaser and how netizens reacted to it. 

Major teaser released 

The Major teaser was unveiled by Mahesh Babu earlier today and the 1.30-minute-long video gave a glimpse of what the audience can expect from the movie. The teaser started with a silhouette of a uniformed man, injured and standing amidst a burning building with a gun in his hand while the background score suggests other people trying to contact him. The teaser focused on how Sandeep Unnikrishnan sacrificed his life as a soldier to protect the people at The Taj Hotel during the terror attacks on 26/11. It also gave a glimpse of his relationship with his parents, love interest, and more. Mahesh Babu shared the teaser on his official Twitter handle and wrote, "An attempt to honour the legacy of an unsung hero... The start of a MAJOR journey!! Hope you all like it!"

Major teaser review 

The teaser shared by Mahesh Babu has garnered close to 12k likes on Twitter as well as 4.5k retweets within a few minutes of posting it. Fans and followers of the actor expressed their excitement about the upcoming film and wrote that it looks terrific in every way possible. While some Twitter users complimented the action-packed trailer and the performances of the actors, others felt proud about the sacrifice Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan made to protect his countrymen. 

READ | Mahesh Babu said he'd do what it takes to get 'Maharshi' a national award; reveals Vamshi

More about the film 

Major movie's release is scheduled to be on July 2, 2021, and the biographical film has been directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Sony Pictures Releasing International, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, and A+S Movies. Based on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the film will see Adivi Sesh portray the titular role while actors like Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murli Sharma also play pivotal roles. The film was announced in February 2019, with Adivi Sesh in the lead role, by Mahesh Babu's production house, in collaboration with Sony Pictures India. The lead actor of the movie has also written the script of the film. 

READ | Mahesh Babu releases 'Love Story' song 'Evo Evo Kalale'; here's how fans reacted

Image Credits: Mahesh Babu Official Youtube Channel 

READ | Mahesh Babu is the only Tollywood actor with 6 films in the 100 crore club: Did you know?
READ | Mahesh Babu, the doting dad, reacts to daughter Sitara's 'bloom series'; see pic

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT