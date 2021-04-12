'Major' Teaser Released Today, Adivi Sesh Impresses As 26/11 Hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan

South superstar Mahesh Babu released the Major teaser today, three weeks after sharing the first glimpse of the film on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's birth anniversary. The biographical movie is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Here is everything you need to know about the new teaser shared by the makers of the upcoming film.

Major teaser released

The much-awaited teaser of the upcoming biographical drama was released today by the makers of the film, which is being backed by Mahesh Babu. The 1.30-minute-long video starts with a silhouette of a uniformed man, injured and standing amidst a burning building with a gun in his hand while the background score suggests other people trying to contact him. The next scene shows clips of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan at different locations, with his family, with his love interest, and at the border, protecting his nation while the background voice narrates what it means to be a soldier. The last few seconds of the action-packed teaser give a glimpse of what transpired at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai during the 26/11 attacks.

Mahesh Babu shared it on his official Twitter handle and wrote, "An attempt to honor the legacy of an unsung hero... The start of a MAJOR journey!! Hope you all like it!".

Major movie's release date

Major movie's release is scheduled to be on July 2, 2021, and the biographical film has been directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Sony Pictures Releasing International, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, and A+S Movies. Based on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the film will see Adivi Sesh portray the titular role while actors like Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murli Sharma also play pivotal roles.

The film was announced in February 2019, with Adivi Sesh in the lead role, by Mahesh Babu's production house, in collaboration with Sony Pictures India. The lead actor of the movie has also written the script of the film. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages and apart from Adivi Sesh's character, none of the other characters have been revealed yet.

