'Major' trailer Twitter Review: Adivi Sesh's Riveting Major Unnikrishnan Portrayal Hailed

Popular actor Adivi Sesh is all set for the release of his upcoming film Major, which will be based on the heroes of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The film is set to hit the big screens on June 3, 2022 and will also star Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Murli Sharma, Prakash Raj and others in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film was unveiled on May 9 and gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from the Adivi Sesh-starrer. Several fans and netizens took to social media to hail the trailer and expressed their eagerness for the Major release on June 3.

Fans mentioned the short Major trailer gave them 'Goosebumps' and they have no words to explain how it made them feel. They also called it 'very interesting' as they expressed how eager they were to watch the movie and get a deeper understanding of the ultimate sacrifices Adivi Sesh's character & martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan made for his country and the safety of its citizens. Fans also hailed some of the hard-hitting dialogues from the film including when Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan said, "You may take my life, but not my country". They were sure the film would be 'totally worth it' as they hailed the actor's performance in the upcoming film. Netizens also called it a 'riveting' trailer as they mentioned they were 'lost for words' after watching the Major trailer. Some fans believed 'every Indian must watch this movie' and called the trailer a 'masterpiece'.

The much-loved actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film and will shed light on the events of 26/11 that shook the country. The producer of the film, Mahesh Babu launched the Major trailer on Monday and it saw the popular star navigate through some of the darkest hours the city had seen. Apart from the personal difficulties, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan had to fight through, the trailer also gave fans a glimpse into his family and love life, and the thoughts and feelings close to him went through when he put his life on the line for his country.

