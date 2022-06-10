‘Major’ Vs ‘Vikram’ Box Office Collection, Day 7: Kamal Haasan-starrer Still Holds Strong

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram and Adivi Sesh's biographical drama Major recently locked horns with each other at the box office. Both the film released on the big screens on 3rd June 2022. In Major, Adivi Sesh steps into the titular character of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was one of the brave hearts during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Whereas, Vikram saw Kamal Haasan in an unusual avatar doing some power-packed action sequences.

As far as the Box office collections of both films are concerned, Major had taken a good start and has been strongly holding to the box office business, despite receiving tough competition from Vikram. Check out how both the films are performing on day 7 of their theatrical run.

Major and Vikram Box office Collection Day 7

As per the reports of Sacnilk, Major performed decently at the box office on the first six days of its theatrical run and earned around ₹ 30.06 Cr in India net. Talking about the day 7 collections of the film, the early estimates suggest that Major minted around Rs 2.00 Cr in India net on its seventh day for all languages, making the total collections of the film stand at ₹ 32.06 Cr. It had an overall 16.10% Telugu Occupancy,12.73% Hindi Occupancy, and 6.77% Malayalam Occupancy on Thursday, June 09, 2022.

Moving on to Vikram's box office collections, the Kamal Haasan starrer bowled over the audiences with its theatrical run and earned ₹ 135.25 Cr in India net on the first six days of its theatrical run. The early estimates suggest that the film earned Rs 8 Cr in India net on its seventh day for all languages, making the total earring of the film ₹ 143.25 Cr. Vikram had an overall 30.63% Tamil Occupancy,25.03% Telugu Occupancy, and 13.35% Hindi Occupancy on Thursday, June 09, 2022.

More about Major and Vikram

Major has been jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and A+S Movies. Other actors in the movie include Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murli Sharma. Whereas, Vikram is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi as Santhanam and Fahadh Faasil as Amar.

