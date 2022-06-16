Telugu actor Adivi Sesh is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film Major, which received much appreciation and love from fans and critics worldwide. Now, a video is doing rounds on social media which sees an army officer's wife giving a shoutout to her husband during the screening of Major. Not only did the video of the emotional woman and her soldier-husband receive praises from the audiences sitting in the cinema hall, but Adivi Sesh was also touched, watching this heartfelt reaction.

The film chronicles Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's heroic actions that saved the lives of many citizens during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Adivi Sesh's Major gets heartfelt reaction from an army officer's wife

On Thursday, Adivi Sesh took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video that saw a woman named Pooja Yadav, who got emotional while watching Major. She was seen exclaiming loudly, pointing towards her husband Major Abhishek, "My husband, he is Major Abhishek and he is playing the same role and I am feeling so proud of him". Soon after that, Abhishek got up and gave a warm hug to her wife. The audience, sitting in the hall, also gave a round of applause to the couple.

Sharing the priceless reaction of the couple, Adivi Sesh wrote, "This clip was sent to me on WhatsApp last night. #Major is touching hearts and inspiring people even in its Third week. I’m so touched watching this heartfelt reaction - #PoojaYadav from #Delhi about her Husband. JAI HIND 🇮🇳#majorthefilm (sic)".

Netizens hail Adivi Sesh for the film

The video got immense praise from fans and the comment section is proof of it as a netizen wrote, "You made this with so much love straight from the heart. That’s the reason it’s touching everybody’s hearts love love love you Sesh super proud (sic)". Another one commented, "A big thank you to you and your entire team sir... You connected us so well... I am not sure whether you will reply to this or not... But sir...a big thankyou ...Major and life of Sandip Unnikrishnan will inspire the coming generations (sic)" and many hailed the actor for doing an 'amazing' job in the film.