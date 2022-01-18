Makers Of 'Bangarraju' To Celebrate Favourable Response To Film With Special Event: Report

The occasion of Sankranti has turned out to bring the best of business for the makers of Bangarraju. The supernatural action drama seems to perform as per their expectations at the box office if the initial collections are anything to go by. The box-office run seems to have delighted the makers, who are planning to celebrate it in a grand manner.

The cast and crew of Bangarraju are coming together for a special event to celebrate the favourable response garnered by the film. This was after the Nagarjuna- Naga Chaitanya-starrer earned close to Rs 70 crore at the ticket windows in 4 days.

Bangarraju day 4 box office update; team to celebrate with special event

The makers of Bangarraju have termed the film as a 'Sankranti blockbuster'. A new poster of the film is doing the rounds and it claims that the film earned above Rs 68 crore in just four days of theatrical run.

Sankranti Blockbuster pic.twitter.com/CZCMg7qJS7 — A G E N T 🔥🔥 (@Akhil552197482) January 18, 2022

As per some other reports, the collections of the film in the Telugu-speaking Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were around Rs 44 crore gross. This was contributed by Rs 4 crore earnings observed on day 4.

Other reports claimed the worldwide gross was around Rs 55-60 crore.

Previously, it was reported that the weekend collections were Rs 53 crore.

Reacting to the overwhelming reports garnered by the film, Nagarjuna's son and Naga Chaitanya's brother, actor Akhil Akkineni. wrote on social media that he was 'proud son' and 'proud brother' and that Sankranti was theirs to celebrate. He also extended his gratitude to the director Kalyan Krishna Kurasala for the success.

Meanwhile, the success meet is scheduled to be held on Tuesday. The event is scheduled to be held at the Margani Estates Ground, V.L Puram Rajahmundry in Andra Pradesh from 6 PM.

More on Bangarraju

Bangarraju is the sequel of the 2016 film Sogadde Chinni Nayana.

The plot revolves around the appearance of a ghost, who was known for being a playboy to his son, as they battle their enemies and the truth of their past.

The film also stars Ramya Krishnan and Krithi Shetty in pivotal roles. The movie is bankrolled by Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios, in collaboration with Zee Studios.