Makers Of Rajinikanth And Nayanthara's 'Annaatthe' Releases Second Single 'Saara Kaattrae'

Touted as one of the most prominent figures of the Indian film industry, veteran actor Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his upcoming drama action flick titled Annaatthe. The movie features actor Nayanthara paired opposite the superstar. Over the past few days, the makers of the movie teased fans about dropping the second single from the movie fueling their anticipation. On October 9, the romantic single was finally dropped. Check out the new single here.
Taking to their official Twitter handle on October 9, Sun Pictures announced the release of the second single from Rajinikanth and Nayanthara's Annaatthe. The romantic song is crooned by Sid Sriram and Shreya Ghoshal while the music video depicts the innocent and lively romance between the two lead actors dancing in the fields. The music was provided by D.Imman while the lyrics were penned by Yugabharathi.
As soon as the song was dropped on Youtube, many rushed to express their opinions on the song. As per many fans, the youthful look of the evergreen actor running through the fields was refreshing as one fan wrote, ''No one can believe that he is 70 yrs old man His charm''. Another fan was all praise for the chemistry of the fresh pairing as they wrote, ''Just one word for #SaaraKaattrae: WOW Rajini and Nayanthara's chemistry is some vera league! Perfectly rendered by SG and SS. Totally looking forward to the film!!!! #Annaatthe''.
Earlier, the makers dropped the first single Annaatthe Annaatthe which was sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam. The song was made all the more special as it marked the last track recorded by the legendary artist before his death last year. Along with the lead actors, the movie will also feature Keerthy Suresh, Soori, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi. According to various reports, Keerthy Suresh will be seen in the role of the veteran actor's sister in the film.
The film will be helmed by Viswasam fame Siva and set to be released on November 4. Annaatthe is currently in the post-production stage where the dubbing of the film is done and editing still underway.
